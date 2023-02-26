Templar Grace Wright To Play Twins in 2024 Face To Face Films Production Of DUALITY

Templar Grace Wright, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will headline their 2024 production of DUALITY, playing twin sisters Vera and Delilah.

Duality, a new play written by Anthony M. Laura, follows Vera (Ms. Wright) in the aftermath of a school shooting that her twin sister Delilah was responsible for. Ms. Wright will play Delilah in flashback sequences, as Vera and Delilah's girlfriend Gwendolyn, in present day, try to understand what drove her to such an act.

Mr. Laura will direct and produce with Ms. Wright under the Face to Face Films banner.

Casting for the show will begin in January 2024 with a projected opening for December 2024.

www.facetofacefilms.net