Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Templar Grace Wright To Play Twins in 2024 Face To Face Films Production Of DUALITY

Anthony M. Laura will direct and produce with Ms. Wright under the Face to Face Films banner.

Feb. 26, 2023  

Templar Grace Wright To Play Twins in 2024 Face To Face Films Production Of DUALITY

Templar Grace Wright, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will headline their 2024 production of DUALITY, playing twin sisters Vera and Delilah.

Duality, a new play written by Anthony M. Laura, follows Vera (Ms. Wright) in the aftermath of a school shooting that her twin sister Delilah was responsible for. Ms. Wright will play Delilah in flashback sequences, as Vera and Delilah's girlfriend Gwendolyn, in present day, try to understand what drove her to such an act.

Mr. Laura will direct and produce with Ms. Wright under the Face to Face Films banner.

Casting for the show will begin in January 2024 with a projected opening for December 2024.

www.facetofacefilms.net




AN ENDLESS SHIFT to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival in March Photo
AN ENDLESS SHIFT to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival in March
Devised and performed by Jimmy Award Winner Gloria Alcalá (they/them), AN ENDLESS SHIFT pays tribute to everyday heroes — five frontline healthcare professionals confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives.
Nikki MacCallums THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular Demand Photo
Nikki MacCallum's THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular Demand
The premiere of 'THINGS I KNOW NOW: Adulting for Idiots' has sold out and a second performance has been added on Sunday, March 12, at 4 PM.
The Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendons THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLE Photo
The Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendon's THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLEST SPACE
The Why Collective will add a performance of The Smallest Sound, in the Smallest Space by Bryce McClendon on Saturday March 4 at 2pm, after sold out performances on Friday, March 3 at 7pm, Saturday, March 4 at 7pm EDT, and Sunday, March 5 at 3pm EDT at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director, Kira Simring).
Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films Photo
Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films
Liv Kirby (New Amsterdam), an ensemble member and producer at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.

More Hot Stories For You


Nikki MacCallum's THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular DemandNikki MacCallum's THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular Demand
February 25, 2023

The premiere of 'THINGS I KNOW NOW: Adulting for Idiots' has sold out and a second performance has been added on Sunday, March 12, at 4 PM.
The Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendon's THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLEST SPACEThe Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendon's THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLEST SPACE
February 23, 2023

The Why Collective will add a performance of The Smallest Sound, in the Smallest Space by Bryce McClendon on Saturday March 4 at 2pm, after sold out performances on Friday, March 3 at 7pm, Saturday, March 4 at 7pm EDT, and Sunday, March 5 at 3pm EDT at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director, Kira Simring).
Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face FilmsLiv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films
February 23, 2023

Liv Kirby (New Amsterdam), an ensemble member and producer at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.
Actors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading SeriesActors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series
February 22, 2023

The Actors Studio Drama School presents its annual ASDS MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series. Two new works will be presented on March 4, 2023 at the ASDS Repertory Theater.
Shakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly PerformanceShakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly Performance
February 22, 2023

Shakespeare & Company will stage its first sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m., presenting the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare's production of Romeo and Juliet directed by Kevin G. Coleman at the Tina Packer Playhouse.
share