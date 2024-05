The Wayfaring Strangers to Present A Wholly Improvised Bluegrass Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wayfaring Strangers will present a wholly improvised bluegrass musical at The Magnet. Join in for an improvised musical featuring old-timey bluegrass tunes played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, washboard, egg shakers and, uh, kazoo ...

Starring Stephanie Anderson, Melody Allegra Berger, Morgan DeTogne, Bryce Edwards, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Peter McGibney, Sarah Mullins, PJ Nally.

Opening Act: The Understudies'

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHAT: The Wayfaring Strangers

WHEN: Friday June 7, 6PM (running time 1 hour)

WHERE: The Magnet Theater

254 West 29th St (btwn 7th and 8th Ave.)

New York City, NY 10001

Box Office (212) 244-8824

WHO: Theater of the Apes

$: $10

More Info: https://www.theater-of-the-apes.com/

