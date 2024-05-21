The Wayfaring Strangers to Present A Wholly Improvised Bluegrass Musical

Featuring traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, and more. Opening act by The Understudies.

The Wayfaring Strangers will present a wholly improvised bluegrass musical at The Magnet. Join in for an improvised musical featuring old-timey bluegrass tunes played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, washboard, egg shakers and, uh, kazoo ...

Starring Stephanie AndersonMelody Allegra BergerMorgan DeTogneBryce EdwardsGreg KotisAyun HallidayPeter McGibneySarah MullinsPJ Nally.

Opening Act: The Understudies'

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHAT: The Wayfaring Strangers

WHEN: Friday June 7, 6PM (running time 1 hour)

WHERE: The Magnet Theater
254 West 29th St (btwn 7th and 8th Ave.)
New York City, NY 10001
Box Office (212) 244-8824

WHO: Theater of the Apes

$: $10

More Info: https://www.theater-of-the-apes.com/




