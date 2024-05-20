Unattended Baggage And Matchbox Theatre Company Team Up On ONE ACTS: VOLUME I

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ONE ACTS: VOLUME I will make its world premiere at Brooklyn Art Haus, 24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn NY 11211.

The festival, produced by Matchbox Theatre Company (Maeve Cunningham, Artistic Director) and Unattended Baggage (Sean Pollock, Artistic Director), will feature new short plays and musicals by Amr Kotb, Dmitri Barcomi, Jimmy Berry (directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges), Niall Ridgley (directed by Bianca Puorto), & Sean Pollock.

The performance schedule is Friday, May 31st, Saturday, June 1st, & Sunday, June 2nd. All performances will be at 7:30PM and on Sunday, June 2nd there will be a matinee performance at 2PM. Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

The evening will include the following programming:

Donnie and Greg: An Unauthorized Transformative Work

Writer/Director: Sean Pollock, Dramaturg/Producer: Alexa Powell, Stage Manager/Musical Direction: Colston Rienhoff, Movement Coach/Intimacy Coordinator: Caiti Lattimer, Musical Costume Design and Co-Props Design: Kirsten Samanich, Scenic Design and Co-Props Design by Hannah Tarr, Sound Design by Noah Green, Costume and Props Assistance by Alexandra Endres. Starring Miciah Wallace, Ben Viagas, Axel Vera, Sean Manucha, Jordan Richards, Adam Forward, Kelly Fuller, Mary Kate Heagerty, featuring Kyle Ahern and Josh Lau as covers.

DONNIE AND GREG is a new one act play centering on a blossoming gay high school romance at the height of the AIDS crisis in the late 80s, which lovingly transforms familiar elements from a famous 2001 horror/sci fi cult classic film featuring The Gyllenhaals and Drew Barrymore (you know the one) involving time travel, the music of Tears for Fears, parallel universes, paranormal orbs, and a freaky-looking bunny into a new unauthorized, transformative, theatrical work.

Diary of a Suicide

Conceived & Directed by Dmitri Barcomi, Adapted from the diaries of Andrzej Wróblewski, Starring Noah Pyzik, Dramaturgy by Michael Landes, Scenic Design by Mengyi Liu.

In the rubble of postwar Poland, a young artist commits suicide again and again, trapped in an absurd and repetitive landscape. Andrzej Wróblewski, one of Poland's most celebrated and shocking painters whose life was mysteriously cut short, left behind a staggering body of work never seen during his life, including a secret manuscript now exhumed onstage for the first time.

Malarkey

Writer: Niall Estevan Martinez Ridgley, Director: Bianca Puorto. Starring Peter Ferraiolo and Maria Cristina Pimiento.

MALARKEY is a new short drama exploring the perils of love, marriage, and parenthood in a modern polarized cable news-dominated world. Carl Carlsberg and his wife Alexandra Trujillo Montez, PhD face down a tough decision as a certain conservative news network takes a shine to Carl as a potential anchorman.

Can You Dance To Vampire Weekend?

Written by Jimmy Berry & Directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges.

CAN YOU DANCE TO VAMPIRE WEEKEND? Asher, a 30 year old weed dealer that lives in a garage, says yes (well, actually, he says "f*** yeah"). Eric, a 26 year old noodle, doesn't really have a dog in this fight. When you ask him if he liked Father of the Bride, he just thinks you're talking about a Steve Martin movie. He really just showed up at Asher's place to buy some weed because...well, he's not doing too well. But Asher's got a date coming over, and he wasn't expecting Eric, so they gotta make this quick.

But is anything ever quick? Can You Dance To Vampire Weekend is about two people experiencing the harsh intersection of dreams and reality; of potential and production. We all want big things, but maybe the harsh truth is that we're all just "sifting through centuries for moments of our own" (that's a Vampire Weekend lyric - the new album is poetic tbh).

Public Servitude

Writer/Director/Producer/Sound Designer: Amr Kotb; Starring: Amr Kotb, Anuj Parikh, & Tiffany Mellard; featuring the voices of: Sink Lindsay, Keira Lal, Audrey Albert, and Adam Heayn.

PUBLIC SERVITUDE is a one act play about a late 30s millennial struggling to reconcile the limitless, and highly encouraged, dreams of his childhood with the reality of adulthood.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.bkarthaus.com at $20. Tickets will cost $25 at the door.

Comments