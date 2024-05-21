AMITY Set To Make New York Stage Debut At New York Theater Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Amity" is set to debut at the New York Theater Festival - Summerfest. The story centers around Amity, the granddaughter of Adam and Eve, born of their son Abel's pregnant wife, after Abel is murdered by his brother, Cain. God favors Amity immediately. Meanwhile, God has banished Cain to earth for his crime, and Cain's lineage has grown into a world of conflict. When God becomes dissatisfied with what he sees below, he sends Amity, the representation of peace and love, to create a new direction.

The musical is written by Tony Tedeschi and Linda Brookshire-Lovell. Their collaboration began over 20 years ago after a chance meeting on a fam tour in the Caribbean. Tedeschi, a novelist, short-story writer, journalist, and magazine editor, was encouraged by Brookshire-Lovell to return to his musical roots. She resides in the North Georgia mountains and brings a wealth of experience as a botanist, naturalist, and environmentalist, living on her farm called Moonshadow.

The cast of Amity features Devan DeLugo as Amity, Andrew Hamilton as Navi, and Michael Green as Cain. The ensemble includes Kat Scherer, Emma Glassman, Collin Russel Hendly, Bryce Hayden, Lianna Klinger, Caroline Colvin, and Heather Nolting.

The creative team includes Director Alex S. Freeman, Music Director Seth Farber, Choreographer Laura Ea Park, Associate Choreographer Heather Nolting, Lead Guitarist Mark Newman, and Tony Tedeschi and Linda Brookshire-Lovell as the creators of the book, music, and lyrics.

Show Schedule:

Monday, June 10th at 6:15pm

Saturday, June 15th at 2:15pm

Sunday, June 16th at 6pm

All shows will be held at Hudson Guild Theater, located at 441 West 26 Street (between 9th and 10th Avenues), New York, NY 10001.

Tickets are available online from the festival website at https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/amity/

