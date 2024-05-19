Photos: First Look at LA MUSICA DEUXIÈME at Torn Page

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A/PARK PRODUCTIONS has released first look images from LA MUSICA DEUXIÈME by Marguerite Duras, translated by Barbara Bray and featuring the directorial debut of Helen Banner. Gopal Divan stars as Michel and Jessica Frey as Anne-Marie.

Check out the photos below!

LA MUSICA DEUXIÈME runs thru May 26 in a limited engagement at Torn Page, an event space at 435 W 22nd St between Ninth and Tenth Avenues in New York City.

The show is designed by: Joshua Dumas (Sound), Alex deNevers (Lighting), Samantha Tutasi (Scenic), Helen Banner and Allison Parker (Costumes), Blythe Irish (Hair & Makeup) and features additional singing by Erin Reppenhagen and Grace Oberhofer and recorded vocals by Iris Beaumier.

Featured images were shot by Diego Quintanar and show Gopal Divan and Jessica Frey in performance at Torn Page on May 16. Tickets for the remaining performances can be purchased at the button below.

