Technodramatists Reveal Their Latest Theatrical, Artistic And Storytelling Experiments

April 29, 2019: Technodramatists, a new theatre and technology company, are pleased to reveal their latest theatrical, artistic and storytelling experimentations. Part stage show, part interactive exhibition, TECHNODRAMATISTS PERFORMANCE LABORATORY is a three-week event showcasing technologically integrated theatre, music and interactive narrative art. The TECHNODRAMATISTS PERFORMANCE LABORATORY will be at TheaterLab (357 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor) from Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 22. Tickets are $21 and available at technodramatists.com.

Each night TECHNODRAMATISTS PERFORMANCE LABORATORY will feature a lineup of experimental musicians, augmented reality theatre performances and interactive storytelling exhibits. In between performances the audience is invited to enjoy food and drinks while immersing themselves in the various installations.

The event will launch Technodramatists' signature development: weARlive, the first augmented reality face-sync app specifically designed for live performance. The app will be featured in performances throughout the event and audience members will get a chance to try it out before and after the show.

Performances include selected scenes from Error: A Comedy Of, currently in development. Actress Claire Tyers takes on all the roles in Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, augmented with real time motion capture animations, which allow her to inhabit a different cartoon avatar for every character in the Bard's hilarious tale of mistaken identity.

With Kids Play by Reese Thompson, not-for-profit Recognize Theater uses the weARlive app to explore issues of gender and sexuality. Jenn, 13, wants two things from God: one, to be pretty, and two, for Andrea to be her BFF. When Andrea catches the attention of Jenn's obnoxious step-brother, Derek, Jenn's world is sent into a tailspin. Using the app's face sync technology, the older actors will appear on screen as pre-teens and seamlessly age over time to their mid-twenties, emphasizing the gap between our self-image and how the world sees us.

The musical portion will be headlined by Sway, an autonomous musical processing system, created by multi-instrumentalist and composer Carl Testa. Each evening offers a one of a kind electro-acoustic performance with Testa playing The Stand Up bass as Sway's processor analyzes the tone, density and amplitude of his performance and generates a dynamic musical collage that responds to changes in real-time.

The event is produced by Technodramatists Artistic Director, Lorne Svarc, Supervising Producer, Brian Rardin, and Stage Managed by Angelle Whavers. Error: A Comedy Of is directed by Noa Egozi, technical direction by Robert Lester, set and projections by Kris Stone. Kids Play is directed by Kristin Heckler with technical direction by Lorne Svarc.

TECHNODRAMATISTS PERFORMANCE LABORATORY plays the following regular schedule through Saturday, June 22: Thursdays at 7 p.m. Fridays at 7 p.m. Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $21 and are now available online at www.technodramatists.com or by calling 1-866-811-4111. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the TheaterLab ½ hour prior to performance. Running Time: 90 minutes.





