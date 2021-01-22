Technodramatists Announces the Premiere of 'AliBi' - A Reality-Bending Livestream Theatre Experience

Technodramatists has announced the premiere of AliBi, an interactive livestream theatre experience where augmented reality blurs the line between art and reality itself. AliBi will be performed and streamed live from the Gene Frankel Theatre in downtown Manhattan and will be shot entirely on ipads using Technodramatists' proprietary performance apps, weARlive and Absolute Motion. These powerful but accessible tools give the performers the power to control and interact with 3d avatars, visual effects and virtual environments without the need for bulky motion capture suits distracting hardware. Everything in the show, from animated characters to virtual tornadoes will be created in real time, merging the magic of special effects with the immediacy of live theatre.

Inspired by Tristen Tzara's 1924 French Dadaist play Handkerchief of Clouds, AliBi immerses the audience in a love triangle told through fragments of movement, music and absurdity. When one of the lovers is murdered, a private investigator uses augmented reality, motion capture and voice recognition software to solve the homicide. The suspects try to dance their way out of trouble.The fourth wall collapses under the pressure. No one can be trusted. Everyone has an alibi. WHAT'S YOURS?

AliBi is created by Technodramatists' Artistic Director Lorne Svarc, directed by Brian Rardin, developed with Grammy Award Winning experimental musician Johnny Butler and his frequent collaborators, the choreographer duo AnA Collaborations with additional material written by Olivia Brummet. The show stars Butler, Alex Jenkins and Nick Rodrigues and features Anne Bates as Alison Bi. The tech and creative team includes Lead Technologist Yashwanth Irragatappu, set and virtual design by Yichan Wang, lead design by Min Kwak and technical direction by Hy Braverman.

Technodramatists specializes in incorporating emerging technologies like augmented reality and artificial intelligence into live performance, creating tools that are accessible and affordable to artists and storytellers of all kinds. The Front Row Center reviewing Technodramatists' last production raved: "If you are intrigued by technology, or have an interest in where things are headed for live performance, including the performances we all put on with our own electronics every day, see this show." AliBi is Technodramatists first experiment in livestream theatre and will showcase their innovative performance tools adapted for online entertainment.

Following the show the cast and crew will do a live demonstration of the production's technology and VIP ticket holders will get to try out the motion capture tech at home.

AliBi will be performed and streamed live at 8pm on February 6th, 2021.

Tickets are pay what you want with a suggested ticket price of $18 and VIP passes available for $25.

Tickets will be available at www.technodramatists.com as of January 21.

A Zoom link will be provided via email prior to the show.

The runtime is approximately 50 minutes with Q&A to follow and tech demo to follow.