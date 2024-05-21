Cultivate Theatre Project Announces Inaugural Cohort And Reading Date In Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cultivate Theatre Project, presented as part of the @CPR Performance Series, has announced its inaugural cohort and reading date on June 9th at CPR - Center for Performance Research. This event will showcase three new short plays focusing on an environmental issue local to New York City.

About Cultivate Theatre Project

Cultivate Theatre Project is a transdisciplinary conservation-theatre project and short play series aimed to increase science identity - or one's willingness to participate and expectation to succeed in science activities. Fostering science identity in artist communities has implications on our ability to become effective science communicators with widespread audiences. This project is designed with this in mind and thus has the following mission:

To foster science identity, environmental stewardship, and science communication in the theatre industry by empowering theatre artists to see themselves as participants of science and agents of change within their medium. We reject the gatekeeping of science and believe everyone has the right to participate in science.

After a weekend of environmental stewardship (with the Newtown Creek Alliance), science literacy, and nature connection activities in Brooklyn, NY, playwrights, directors, and actors will develop three new short plays based on their learnings and reflections. This unique and powerful merging of art and science aims to strengthen science communication among artists and audiences alike.

Featuring three new short plays by Rachel Leighson, Steven San Luis, and Samekh Resh with direction by Nora Hurley, Ann Kreitman, and Nicky Maggio. Cast members include: Chloe Chappa, Skylar D'Andrea, Dana Jackson, Parker Jenkins, Leo Merrick, Sophia Marilyn Nelson, Kamau Nosakhere, Izabella Paz, and Shilpa Raju.

Event Details

Date: June 9, 2024

Time: 7PM

Location: CPR - Center for Performance Research

Tickets: Sliding Scale $10-25

Cultivate Theatre Project's share of the ticket sales will be donated in full to the Newtown Creek Alliance.

