Teatro Círculo to Host 2024 Monologando Ando Theater Festival in November

The festival will run from November 13-17.

By: Oct. 31, 2024
Teatro Círculo to Host 2024 Monologando Ando Theater Festival in November Image
From November 13-17, Teatro Círculo in New York will host the 2024 Monologando Ando Theater Festival, an event promoted by FenixUSANY and produced by JJ Franco, celebrating the power and depth of one-woman theater in the Big Apple. This year, the festival will open with a special guest: renowned Argentine actress Susana Yasan, who will take the stage on Wednesday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. to present a one-time performance of Martin Sherman's play "Rose," directed by Silvio Gressani.

"Rose" is a powerful monologue that has captivated audiences in Miami, Atlanta, Panama, and most recently, Germany. The play follows the story of a Jewish woman struggling to survive during World War II, facing anti-Semitism and the horror of Nazi persecution. Rose, with her strength and bravery, becomes a symbol of human resilience in the midst of adversity, offering audiences an invaluable lesson about determination and inner strength. Her deeply moving story resonates as a tribute to perseverance and hope in the darkest moments of human history.

The Monologando Ando Theater Festival 2024 will offer a diverse lineup of monologues and is a platform that allows individual stories to be explored with unique intensity, connecting directly with the audience through intimate and profound performances.

Festival Information and Tickets:

Dates: November 13-17, 2024
Venue: Teatro Círculo, 64 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003
Opening: One-time performance of "Rose" with Susana Yasan, Wednesday, November 13, 8pm
Reservations: +1 (929) 200-2947

For more information and tickets, please call (929) 200-2947 or directly at the Teatro Círculo box office one hour before the performance.

Join us as we celebrate the art of stand-up comedy and experience stories that inspire, move, and challenge.




