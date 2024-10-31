Teatro Círculo to Host 2024 Monologando Ando Theater Festival in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From November 13-17, Teatro Círculo in New York will host the 2024 Monologando Ando Theater Festival, an event promoted by FenixUSANY and produced by JJ Franco, celebrating the power and depth of one-woman theater in the Big Apple. This year, the festival will open with a special guest: renowned Argentine actress Susana Yasan, who will take the stage on Wednesday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. to present a one-time performance of Martin Sherman's play "Rose," directed by Silvio Gressani.

"Rose" is a powerful monologue that has captivated audiences in Miami, Atlanta, Panama, and most recently, Germany. The play follows the story of a Jewish woman struggling to survive during World War II, facing anti-Semitism and the horror of Nazi persecution. Rose, with her strength and bravery, becomes a symbol of human resilience in the midst of adversity, offering audiences an invaluable lesson about determination and inner strength. Her deeply moving story resonates as a tribute to perseverance and hope in the darkest moments of human history.

The Monologando Ando Theater Festival 2024 will offer a diverse lineup of monologues and is a platform that allows individual stories to be explored with unique intensity, connecting directly with the audience through intimate and profound performances.

Festival Information and Tickets:

Dates: November 13-17, 2024

Venue: Teatro Círculo, 64 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003

Opening: One-time performance of "Rose" with Susana Yasan, Wednesday, November 13, 8pm

Reservations: +1 (929) 200-2947

For more information and tickets, please call (929) 200-2947 or directly at the Teatro Círculo box office one hour before the performance.

Join us as we celebrate the art of stand-up comedy and experience stories that inspire, move, and challenge.

Comments