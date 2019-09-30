Tada! Youth Theater Announces 2019-2020 Season In NYC

The Drama Desk award-winning TADA! Youth Theater has announced its 2019-2020 season, which includes three musicals from the early years of TADA! to lead into the celebration of TADA!'s 35th Anniversary Season. TADA! performances are one-hour long, affordable, fun-filled musicals that are perfect for family audiences of ages 3+. They are performed by talented kids who are members of TADA!'s Resident Youth Ensemble.

The season will open with The Dangerous Christmas of Red Riding Hood, a hilarious take on the Red Riding Hood story told from the wolf's point of view, book by Robert Emmett, lyrics by Bob Merrill and music by Jule Styne. TADA! was the first company to perform this musical on stage. It was originally produced as a TV special in 1965 featuring Liza Minnelli, Cyril Richard and Vic Damone. Performances, November 23 through December 15, 2019. The production will be directed by Janine Nina Trevens, TADA!'s Founder and Producing Artistic Director and choreographed by Joanna Greer, TADA!'s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer.

Up next at TADA! is the musical revue, How to Eat Like a Child and other Lessons in Not being a grown-up, based on the book by Delia Ephron. This musical was also first done as a TV special in 1991 with Dick Van Dyke. Just like The Dangerous Christmas of Red Riding Hood, TADA! produced the first stage musical of How to Eat in 1984 without any adult characters. Book Delia Ephron, John Forster and Judith Kahan with Music and Lyrics by John Forster. This musical can be enjoyed by children and adults alike featuring 22 lessons in song or skit. Some comical musical numbers are How to Torture Your Sister, How to Beg for a Dog, How to Understand Your Parents (all the different ways parents say NO), How to Stay Home From School and many more. Performances February 15 through March 8, 2020. The production will be directed by Janine Nina Trevens, TADA!'s Founder and Producing Artistic Director and choreographed by Joanna Greer, TADA!'s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer.

The summer and final production of the season will be Rabbit Sense, Book by Davidson Lloyd, Music by John Kroner and Lyrics by Gary Gardner. Performances July 11 through July 30, 2020. Rabbit Sense is based on the tale Br'er Rabbit, a trickster that succeeds by his wits rather than his brawn. However, sometimes you also learn what not to do from Br'er Rabbit tales. TADA!'s Rabbit Sense has you hop into the Big Easy, meet Br'er Rabbit and learn that by using some "rabbit sense," even the smallest creatures can outsmart the biggest beasts. This production will be directed and choreographed by Joanna Greer, TADA!'s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit: http://www.tadatheater.com/shows/buy-tickets

TADA! Youth Theater is located on 15 W. 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue) in New York City. Children tickets are $15 and adult tickets are $30. Discounted rates are available for nonprofit groups of 15 or more.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through high-quality work, young people's self-confidence and creativity are enhanced. They also develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.





