TREE TALES to be Presented by Prospect Theater Company in Riverside Park

Prospect Theater Company has announced its first in-person, live arts program of 2021: TREE TALES. This unique event invites audience members to walk through the Crabapple Grove in Riverside Park (entrance at 91st Street & Riverside Drive) guided by an ensemble of artists, and interact with original flash-fiction short stories penned by 15 theater writers. Two event dates are planned: Sunday, May 16th and Saturday, May 22nd. Timed entry tickets are available between the hours of 1:00pm and 4:30pm.



Admission is free, but registration is required at www.ProspectTheater.org/TreeTales. Audiences may reserve a timed entry ticket. Given limited capacity, advance registration is recommended, but walk up registration is permitted if space is available.



12-person audience cohorts will begin the experience together every 15 minutes, and then each person will be guided to walk through the trees individually, on a path of their own choosing. The event is expected to take 30-40 minutes to complete.

Patrons may register for a "youth" ticket (9-12 years of age) or a "general" ticket (13 years and up). Audience members should be at least 9 years old to participate.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. All audience members and artists will remain physically distanced, are required to wear appropriate face coverings, and complete a brief questionnaire and temperature check to participate.



The 15 originally commissioned short stories for this event are written by theater writers including: Rebecca Aparicio, Jenny Lyn Bader, Sammy Buck, Andi Lee Carter, EllaRose Chary, David Davila, Ty Defoe, Jennifer Fell Hayes, Timothy Huang, AriDy Nox, Corinna Schulenburg, Marcus Scott, SEVAN, Nandita Shenoy, and Claire Tran.

The Prospect artistic ensemble facilitating the event includes Robert Ariza, Viveca Chow, Michael De Souza, Alexandra de Suze, Kristina Dizon, Zina Ellis, Kaisha S. Huguley, Janice Landry, Matthew McGloin, Ian Miller, Emily Preis, Cliff Sellers. The Project Director is Dev Bondarin, and Creative Producer is Cara Reichel.



This event is funded in part by NYC's Department of Cultural Affairs, and The Barbara Bell Cumming Charitable Trust. TREE TALES is also made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.



Prospect is participating in "Summer on the Hudson", NYC Parks' annual outdoor arts and culture festival that takes place in Riverside Park from 59th Street to 153rd Street.

ProspectTheater.org