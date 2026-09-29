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THIS MAY STING to Premiere at The Chain Theatre

The play stars Matthew Sanders, Wesli Spencer, Mary Monahan, and Kate Warren.

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THIS MAY STING to Premiere at The Chain Theatre

Thirdwing will present the World Premiere of THIS MAY STING September 22 - October 4, 2026 at The Chain Theatre. In THIS MAY STING, loud snoring is harming an Ohio woman's marriage (okay, so maybe it wasn't so great to begin with).

But after she seeks care from her local otolaryngologist, her chronic nosebleeds begin. As they worsen and worsen, no one can figure out what went wrong. Sitting 'in the doctor's office' with the characters on stage, can you decide who's to blame? Written and directed by Cameron Darwin Bossert, THIS MAY STING stars Matthew Sanders, Wesli Spencer, Mary Monahan, and Kate Warren.

Launched in January 2020, Thirdwing is a hybrid theater and streaming company taking inspiration from the classic mid-century teleplays pioneered by Paddy Chayefsky and Harold Pinter

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