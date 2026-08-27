A MASK AND A WHISPER to Bring Two Alice Gerstenberg Plays to The Chain Theater
The cast includes Abby Fanucci, Julia Carr, Isabel Levine, Shira Gazit, Eli Nuss, and Mia Trubelja.
The Chain Theater in New York City will present Overtones He Said and She Said, two one-act comedies by Alice Gerstenberg, directed by Klara Eales, September 1-6, 2026.
Step into the world of A Mask and a Whisper, an evening of two witty one-act comedies by Alice Gerstenberg: Overtones and He Said and She Said. Written more than a century ago, these plays explore the fascinating gap between what we think, what we say, and what others believe we mean.
In Overtones, a seemingly polite afternoon visit exposes the hidden desires, insecurities, and inner conflicts beneath the surface. In He Said and She Said, an innocent conversation quickly spirals into rumor, revealing just how easily words can shape relationships and reputations.
Directed by Klara Eales, A Mask and a Whisper brings Gerstenberg's sharp observations of human behavior into the present, asking a timeless question: after more than 100 years, have we really changed?
Featuring Abby Fanucci, Julia Carr, Isabel Levine, Shira Gazit, Eli Nuss, and Mia Trubelja. Join in for an evening of humor, social tension, hidden thoughts, and the beautifully messy ways we misunderstand one another.
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