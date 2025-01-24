THE VISIT OF MOTHER MOSES to be Presented at Hudson Guild Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In an exclusive three-performance engagement, the Hudson Guild Theater and New York Theater Festival will present The Visit of Mother Moses, a gripping new drama that unveils the extraordinary untold alliance between Harriet Tubman and the radical women of Auburn, New York during one of the Civil War's most dangerous moments: the Draft Riots.

Adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright Dimitri C. Michalakis, the play transports audiences to a fateful evening when Tubman takes shelter with a group of unlikely allies-white abolitionist women who risked everything to support the Underground Railroad. While violent mobs threaten their doors, inside, these brave women from vastly different worlds forge bonds that would help reshape the course of American history.

What begins as a desperate quest for survival evolves into an intimate glimpse into the strategic genius of Tubman, who by this time had already orchestrated the escape of dozens of enslaved people and was serving the Union Army as both nurse and spy. The play reveals how these Auburn women-despite facing violent opposition from their neighbors and even their own families-became instrumental partners in Tubman's dangerous mission, and how their daughters would eventually carry this legacy of resistance forward.

Bringing Harriet Tubman to vivid life in this powerful production is rising star Gina Simone Pemberton, whose portrayal of Rose in Fences drew universal acclaim and earned her a 2024 The Viv Award nomination for Lead Actress in a Play.

Performance Schedule:

Tuesday, February 4 at 6:15 PM

Friday, February 7 at 4:00 PM

Saturday, February 8 at 9:00 PM

Hudson Guild Theater 441 West 26th Street New York, NY 10001

Tickets: $25 General Admission, $45 VIP

