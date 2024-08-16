THE SCARLET LETTER Musical To Receive Concert Presentation At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City cabaret venue The Green Room 42 will host a concert of the new folk-music, feminist The Scarlet Letter Musical by Kenady Sean & Christine Hand Jones on September 6. The concert will feature Ximone Rose (Death Becomes Her, Lempika) as Hester Prynne and Cara Rose DiPietro as Pearl, with additional cast to be announced.

The performance is directed by Daniella Caggiano (immersive Fun Home), with music direction of an all female band by Halle Mitchell.

A SheNYC Semi-Finalist 2022 and Moxie Arts NY Incubator Semi-Finalist 2024, the work was first developed in a Dallas workshop with The Table Co/lab. The concert is produced by innovative national and international new play incubators Broadway DNA and MusicalWriters.com, connecting new work with regional and world premiere opportunities.

The show will begin at 7:00 PM EST, and a livestream will be available for those unable to attend in-person. For tickets and more information, visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

In this bold new musical adaptation of The Scarlet Letter, penned through a feminist lens by Kenady Sean & Christine Hand Jones, the narrative dives deep into themes of societal shame and female empowerment. Set in a Puritanical society, Hester Prynne transforms her scarlet letter from a mark of condemnation into a symbol of defiance and resilience. Through evocative folk music played by an all-female band, the musical explores Hester's journey of reclaiming her identity and raising her daughter amidst judgment and oppression. Supported by a diverse and dynamic cast of characters struggling with their own battles against societal expectations, the adaptation weaves a tapestry of liberation and solidarity. As Hester navigates love, loss, and the pursuit of justice, the musical celebrates the strength found in embracing one's truth, challenging norms, and rewriting the narrative of shame into a powerful anthem of empowerment where "All Are Welcome."

ABOUT THE VENUE:

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

