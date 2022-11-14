THE NUTCRACKER SUITE Comes to The Kaye Playhouse This Weekend

Manhattan Ballet School Presents a 90-minute production of The Nutcracker Suite to The Kaye Playhouse for two performances only. Performances will run on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, at 4pm (no intermission).

This production is perfect holiday family evening for all ages.

Performance Details

Saturday, November 19 at 4pm (no intermission)

Sunday, November 20 at 4pm (no intermission)

The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College

695 Park Avenue at 68th Street between Park & Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10065

212-772-4448

6 Train to 68th Street

All Ages!

On Christmas Eve family and friends have gathered to decorate the Christmas Tree: suddenly, a mysterious figure joins the party bringing toys for the children. Clara receives a special toy - a nutcracker, that comes to life while everyone is asleep and takes us on an adventure and wondrous places ..



Manhattan Ballet School's 45th Nutcracker season has brought students, school graduates, and professional dancers to partake in this beautifully choreographed performance full of magic, wonder, and magnificent costumes.



Originally choreographed by the Manhattan Ballet School founders Elfriede Merman von Busse and Patricia Savoia, the tradition continues under the directorship of Jennifer Groenke who this season united students, graduates, and guest artists: this performance is a celebration of the school's commitment to nurture and inspire young dancers.



Making it more of a family show, the two Principal Dancers, Ilia Pankratov, (Drosselmeyer) and Natiya Kezevadze (Clara's Mother) are Husband and Wife and new parents.



Russian dancer from New York Ilia Pankratov specializes in character dance as well as ballet. He has graduated with Master's Degree in Choreography from the Moscow State University of Culture and Arts. In Russia Mr. Pankratov has worked for various dance companies. In the United States he was dancing with the best companies including RiverDance (Co-Dance Captain for Russian Folk Ballet), Metropolitan Opera and others. Ilia Pankratov is a master of every difficult and highly acrobatic jump and turn of Russian, Ukrainian and Cossack folk dancing. Traditional dance move that is usually called "KAZATSKY" where the dancer squats down, crosses his arms across his chest and Kicks his legs out is perfected by Ilia. It looks so natural that one can think that Ilia is walking that way into the grocery store in his neighborhood in New York City. Ilia started to perform with Russian folk dance and music ensemble Barynya in 2005. For the first time he performed with Barynya at the private party for Russian Tennis star Maria sharapova B-day in New York City.



Natiya Kezevadze started her training in Classical Ballet at V. Chabukiani State Ballet School in Tbilisi, Georgia. At age thirteen, she was afforded the privilege of being accepted to the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet on full scholarship and moved to St-Petersburg, Russia. While at the Academy, Natiya performed on the celebrated Mariinsky Stage in ballets such as Swan Lake, La Bayadere, La Sylphide, Chopiniana, Nutcracker, Giselle, and Legend of Love to name a few. Ms. Kezevadze graduated from professor T. Udalenkova receiving a BFA and was invited to join Boris Eifman Dance Company. In 2004, Natiya moved to NYC to further pursue her performing career and in 2005 Natiya joined Forces of Nature Dance Theater Company, under the direction of Abdel Salaam. Additionally, Ms. Kezevadze became a member of Complexions Contemporary Ballet (CCB) in 2007 and had the amazing opportunity to tour worldwide performing widely acclaimed works by Dwight Rhoden, Desmond Richardson, Igal Perry, Jae Man Joo and Nathan Trice.

