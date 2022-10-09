THE NOT SO LATE LATE SHOW to Play Caveat This Month

The Not So Late Late Show, an LGBTQIA+, Women, and BIPOC Late Night Show, will play Caveat (21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002) on Tuesday October 18, 9:30 PM



The Not So Late Late Show is a live late night show featuring NYC's favorite LGBTQIA+, women, and BIPOC comedians. We're bringing fresh takes on the news of the day, plus stand-up comedy, characters, musical guests, and more. Each month, a different NYC comic drops by for a deep dive into a news topic in a way that's informative and hilarious (what a bargain). At The News Desk, Angie Lynn, Jonathan Thomas, and Rowan Zeoli riff on everything from Florida man to the Filibuster. New characters and special guests join us each month - you never know who will drop in.

Presented by Angie Lynn, and co-hosted by Jonathan Thomas, The Not So Late Late Show is a new kind of late night variety show created for you. Yes, you.

$15 advanced tickets online/$20 at the door.

$15 advanced tickets online/$20 at the door.