THE NOT SO LATE LATE SHOW to Play Caveat This Month

The Not So Late Late Show is a live late night show featuring NYC's favorite LGBTQIA+, women, and BIPOC comedians.

Oct. 09, 2022  
The Not So Late Late Show, an LGBTQIA+, Women, and BIPOC Late Night Show, will play Caveat (21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002) on Tuesday October 18, 9:30 PM

The Not So Late Late Show is a live late night show featuring NYC's favorite LGBTQIA+, women, and BIPOC comedians. We're bringing fresh takes on the news of the day, plus stand-up comedy, characters, musical guests, and more. Each month, a different NYC comic drops by for a deep dive into a news topic in a way that's informative and hilarious (what a bargain). At The News Desk, Angie Lynn, Jonathan Thomas, and Rowan Zeoli riff on everything from Florida man to the Filibuster. New characters and special guests join us each month - you never know who will drop in.

Presented by Angie Lynn, and co-hosted by Jonathan Thomas, The Not So Late Late Show is a new kind of late night variety show created for you. Yes, you.

Follow them on Instagram @notsolatelateshow for future dates, reels, behind the scenes, and more.

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202033&regid=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcaveat.nyc%2Fevent%2Fthe-not-so-late-late-show-10-18-2022%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

$15 advanced tickets online/$20 at the door.





