THE MYSTERY OF THE MOSAIC BRIDGE Opens At The Players' Theatre

The production runs through March 26th.

Mar. 12, 2023  

THE MYSTERY OF THE MOSAIC BRIDGE Opens At The Players' Theatre

The Mystery of the Mosaic Bridge, a murder mystery drama, has opened at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street in New York City, for its three-week run, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. from March 9-26, 2023.

For his final case before retiring, Detective Sam Carey opens up a case which was easily dismissed a year ago -- a case regarding a young woman's "suicide." As the witnesses come in one by one, each offering a piece of the story, it quickly becomes clear that the case isn't as straightforward as it seemed.

Tickets are $52-$72. Visit ThePlayersTheatre.com for tickets. The runtime is approximately 110 minutes with no intermission.

The cast and production team include actors Christopher Davis, Stella Berrettini, Alice Camarota, Susan O'Doherty, Anna Hamilton-Scott, Kat Jones, Ryan Kyle Newman, Carol Michelle Wagner, Mandi Sagez, Frida Hernández; lighting designer Jessica Choi; composer Emily Teixiera; and writer/director/producer Jennifer Kim.

Visit themosaicbridge.com for more information on the story and cast/production team.

Visit any of these social media links (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088304109912; https://www.instagram.com/themosaicbridge/; https://twitter.com/themosaicbridge) for daily updates of all things Mosaic Bridge.




The Carnegie's CREATIVE DISRUPTION Series Continues In March With Two Productions Of New Theatrical Works
The Carnegie's CREATIVE DISRUPTION Series Continues In March With Two Productions Of New Theatrical Works
The Carnegie's Creative Disruption Series continues this spring with two new productions. This workshop series focuses on supporting new theatrical works created by local theatre-makers, especially works with surprising themes or storytelling structures. The next productions in the series include MULTI-SHELLED HERMIT CRAB by Aki Hosada and ALL'S FAIRE written by Alexx Rouse and Zach Robinson with music by James Allen. 
The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival To Present Katy Copeland's Coming Out And Coming Of Age Dramedy, MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRS
The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival To Present Katy Copeland's Coming Out And Coming Of Age Dramedy, MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRS
The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival to present Katy Copeland's coming out and coming of age dramedy, Meet You Downstairs on April 24 @ 8:00 p.m.; April 26 @ 8:30 p.m.; and April 30 @ 1:00 p.m. For the 13th year in a row, the festival will take place at .The Wild Project, 195 E 3rd St, NYC.
Fresh Fruit Festival to Present MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRS as Opening Event in April
Fresh Fruit Festival to Present MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRS as Opening Event in April
The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival will present the featured opening event: a premiere -- Katy Copeland's coming out and coming of age dramedy, Meet You Downstairs. LIMITED RUN: April 24 @ 8:00 p.m.; April 26 @ 8:30 p.m.; and April 30 @ 1:00 p.m.
THE HIP HOPERA OF 5P1N0K10 to Open at La MaMa This Month
THE HIP HOPERA OF 5P1N0K10 to Open at La MaMa This Month
LA MAMA will continue its 61st season with the New York City premiere performance, 'The Hip Hopera of 5P1N0K10,' created by Tarish Pipkins or “Jeghetto” – set to debut as the first production staged in its newly renovated original landmark theatre.

