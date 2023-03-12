THE MYSTERY OF THE MOSAIC BRIDGE Opens At The Players' Theatre

The Mystery of the Mosaic Bridge, a murder mystery drama, has opened at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street in New York City, for its three-week run, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. from March 9-26, 2023.

For his final case before retiring, Detective Sam Carey opens up a case which was easily dismissed a year ago -- a case regarding a young woman's "suicide." As the witnesses come in one by one, each offering a piece of the story, it quickly becomes clear that the case isn't as straightforward as it seemed.

Tickets are $52-$72. Visit ThePlayersTheatre.com for tickets. The runtime is approximately 110 minutes with no intermission.

The cast and production team include actors Christopher Davis, Stella Berrettini, Alice Camarota, Susan O'Doherty, Anna Hamilton-Scott, Kat Jones, Ryan Kyle Newman, Carol Michelle Wagner, Mandi Sagez, Frida Hernández; lighting designer Jessica Choi; composer Emily Teixiera; and writer/director/producer Jennifer Kim.

Visit themosaicbridge.com for more information on the story and cast/production team.

Visit any of these social media links (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088304109912; https://www.instagram.com/themosaicbridge/; https://twitter.com/themosaicbridge) for daily updates of all things Mosaic Bridge.