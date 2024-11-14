News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE MANY GAY ADVENTURES OF NICHOLAS LAURENSTEIN To Receive NYC Debut At The Tank

Performances will run from Nov. 22nd-26th.

By: Nov. 14, 2024
If Indiana Jones and Sherlock Holmes had a gay love child, the result would be the title character of this new queer farce coming to the Tank later this November. The Many Gay Adventures of Nicholas Laurenstein focuses on the many misadventures of Dr. Nicholas A. Laurenstein, an archeology professor at the university of Cambridge, as he and husband go toe to toe with the increasingly chaotic assortment of scoundrels that step into their office.

The play (which was previously featured at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival's New Play Program in 2019) is being presented as a staged reading by the Tank Theater, a home for emerging artists, in NYC as part of their Tank Presents series. The play is written by William Meurer (who will also be providing stage descriptions), and directed by Alexandra Munroe who is best known for her work on the audio drama podcast "Murphy."

The rest of the cast includes Matthew Harper as Nicholas Laurenstein, Alex Gagne as Peter Laurenstein, Mackenzie Bunzel-Hardie as Custodian/Natalia/ Lauren/ and Joe Steel, and Derek Sherry as Charles/Richard/Karen/ and Goon.

Melony Reyes serves as the production stage manager, and Addy Jenkins as lighting designer.

Performances take place at the Tank Theater on November 22nd and 24th at 9:30pm, and November 26th at 7pm.




