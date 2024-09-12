THE DANGER OF HOPE Comes to The Inspired Acting Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



heal. be. live. has announced an encore performance of “The Danger of Hope” by Morgan Breon that premiered in New York City in July this summer.

"The Danger of Hope" delves into the transformative journey of Detroit high schoolers under the guidance of a Behavior Specialist, Ms. Morgan, mistakenly rumored to be a "witch." This powerful narrative explores the delicate balance between trauma and hope, as Ms. Morgan's efforts to open the minds and hearts of her students reveal the profound impact of hope in the darkest corners. Her office becomes a crucible where the potential for change wrestles with the reality of pain, making it the most pivotal space in the school. When hope begins to crack open students' hearts and minds, Ms. Morgan's office might just be the most dangerous room in the entire school.

After seeing the show's premiere this summer, New York critic Erica Ress Martin said: “‘The Danger of Hope' may be the most powerful show I have seen in years. After years of seeing hundreds of dramas, comedies and musicals on Broadway and off, I can honestly say, this one-woman show is important, as well as engrossing… If you love theater do not miss "The Danger of Hope," by Morgan Breon. She is a talented, beautiful, actor and playwright. Remember her name. I am certain you will hear it again. Often.”

Playwright and star, Morgan Breon said: “Diane Hill has directed a creative, beautiful and dynamic show that really brings the audience into the lives of these characters. The students depicted in this show are inspired by real people who are extremely important to me. But through the performance - I see them become important to complete strangers. I see people become invested in their stories. But most importantly...I see compassion for them as people and for their journeys.”

“The Danger of Hope” will run October 11 - 13, 2024 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m and Sunday at 3 p.m. The one-act play is 50 minutes long, and there will be a 20-minute talkback after every performance. General admission tickets are $20 when purchased in advance online and $25 at the door starting 30 minutes before each performance, when available. Tickets may be purchased online at healbelive.com/tickets Seating in the theater will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking.

