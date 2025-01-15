THE BROTHERS ORPHAN Comes To Pangea This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Presented by The Great Gryphon, the 6-time Moth Storytelling champ Jamie Brickhouse brings his new solo show The Brothers Orphan, in his Pangea debut as part of the Incubator Festival.

The gripping and sometimes lurid tales of Texan brothers Ronny, Jeffrey and Jamie are brought to Technicolor life by this master of voice and character-driven observation who, in addition to recording voices on Beavis and Butthead, is the creator of the daily #storiesinheels TikTok/Instagram/YouTube videos with over 6M views and 75,000 followers. “With the Incubator Festival, we want to shine a light on new work that's hard to categorize sometimes, but that hits us in a deep place,” says Stephen Shanaghan, Pangea's co-owner and entertainment director.

That perfectly describes Jamie's solo shows. An ongoing showcase for Pangea's most interesting new projects in theater, music, comedy and storytelling, the first “Incubator Festival” also features Emma Sofia, David Mills, David Dean Bottrell, and Penny Arcade.

Packed with funny, bawdy and touching true tales told by “natural raconteur” (Washington Post), The Brothers Orphan is a darkly comic show of sibling rivalry and revelry. When Texan brothers Ronny, Jeffrey and Jamie are orphaned in middle age, they're thrown together after years living separate lives. Jamie's stories of adventures with his brothers from Times Square titty bars to used truck dealerships are loaded with heart and hilarity. As they sift through the family home, they return to their juvenile selves but their adult afflictions—addiction, resentments, mental illness—threaten to burn the house down. The baby of the family, Jamie discovers he's the only adult of three as he struggles to make hard decisions from who gets the silver to pulling the plug.

Award-winning writer and storyteller Jamie Brickhouse has recorded voices on Beavis and Butthead, appeared on PBS-TV's Stories from the Stage and The Moth Podcast, and his daily #storiesinheels TikTok videos have over 6 million views, a million likes, and 75 thousand followers. He's the creator of the award-winning and critically acclaimed memoirs and solo shows Dangerous When Wet: Booze, Sex, and My Mother, I Favor My Daddy: A Tale of Two Sissies, and Pearl Necklace: A Gay Sexcapade. He's written for the New York Times, Washington Post, Salon, Daily Beast, Huffington Post, Out, and several other publications. Jamie lives in New York City with his husband Michael.

