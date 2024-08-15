THE AUGUST PLAYS Comes To The Producers Club This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The August Plays, eight short plays by emerging women writers, has a weekend run at the Producers Club Theaters.

It features work by producing playwrights Rayna Berggren (Winner of Queens Short Play Festival 2024), Lisah Graziano (TV Pilot: Missing featured on Blacklist's Top List), Rebecca Jimenez (Las Yumas, The Players Theatre), and Fleurette Modica (Winner of Red Bull's Short New Play Competition 2024).

The four writers met in Cahill Writers Lab under the direction of playwright and screenwriter Laura Cahill. Over the past nine months, the Lab met weekly to develop new work and dive into the business of self-producing. Eager to create more opportunities for artists, The August Plays were born.

Throughout the evening, the pieces will range from comedy to drama, realism to surrealism, and verse to contemporary speech, all written by some of the most exciting new voices in theater.

The performances will take place at the Producers Club Theaters on August 24th at 7pm and 25th at 4pm.

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite at: The August Plays

