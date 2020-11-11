TELL ME HOW I DID To Stream as Part of Fifth Avenue Theatre of New York Virtual Festival

Streaming begins on November 15.

Justin McDevitt's short play TELL ME HOW I DID will stream as part of a virtual play festival presented by the Fifth Avenue Theatre of New York. The play will begin streaming on November 15th.

Taking place in a dystopian future not unlike our present reality, TELL ME HOW I DID explores the dire consequences of a bad Yelp review.

Directed by Alison Pogorelc. Starring Dylan Gottlieb, Conlan Ledwith, Sophia Rizzuto, and Meghan DeRoche

JUSTIN MCDEVITT is a writer originally from Boston. His plays include HONEY FITZ (Playthings Theatre reading 2020, TNC Dream Up Festival 2019, Theatre at St. John's workshop 2019, Theater for the New City reading 2018), THE HAPPY (Cloudbusting Productions 2018), TELL ME HOW I DID (CP 2018), SUBMISSION (CP 2018, Theater for the New City reading 2017, Rapidfire Bootleg Theater 2015, Gallatin Theatre Troupe 2013), and THE TRUE MARTINI (Midwinter Madness Festival 2014). He wrote and directed the cabaret shows THREE TALL QUEENS (The Duplex Cabaret Theatre 2019) and WHAT ABOUT US: LIVING WITH LYMPHEDEMA (The Duplex Cabaret 2018-2019), benefiting the Lymphatic Education and Research Network. Justin is a graduate of New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study where he concentrated on the intersections of madness and depression in theater. He lives in New York City.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You