TAPTASTIC Brian Davis Comes to the Tank

Brian Davis brings TAPTASTIC Brian Davis to the Tank Sunday November 3, 2019 at 7pm.
Tickets: $25 presale and $30 at the door.
"Taptastic," is a high energy family tap dance show like no other! Watch tap luminary Brian Davis and his Taptastic Steppers tell the exhilarating story of Davis' life as a young aspiring street tap dancer overcoming his obstacles to become the Legendary Showtime the Apollo Star Search Winner! This Taptastic evening features the stylings of legendary tap dancers like The Nicolas Brothers, Sammy Davis Jr and Gregory Hines, while the Musical tributes to Stevie Wonder, Andre De Shields, Earth Wind & Fire and Whitney Houston are sure to have you tapping your feet and singing along!