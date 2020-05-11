TADA! Youth Theater Offers Free Musical Theater Experiences to Enjoy at Home

Please join us to experience the joy and fun of TADA! Musical Theater with upbeat lively and joyful experiences. Dance and sing and watch TADA! musical productions with your family at home or virtually with your friends and neighbors!

Sing & Dance with TADA!

Learn a new musical number every week from a TADA! show. Warm up vocally and physically, learn the vocals and choreography, and then perform it for family and friends, live and virtually. Visit TADATHEATER.COM to get links to past musical numbers and look for a new number to learn every Saturday!

Bringing TADA! to you!

Visit TADA! YouTube channel to watch fabulous numbers and full past musical productions from their award-winning original musicals performed by their Resident Youth Ensemble! Sit back, relax and enjoy the show! Check back every week for a new production to watch at home with the link to YouTube.

Visit TADATHEATER.COM every week for more to do and enjoy at home!

Open House for TADA! Summer Camps

If you would like to learn more about TADA!'s summer camps and fall semester classes, please join them for their Open House on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 or Saturday, June 20th from 10am-12:45pm. Come and join for a virtual sample class and Q&A with TADA!'s Education Staff on Zoom. RSVPs are required in order to get the Zoom link. Ages 4-5: 10:00AM-10:45AM; Ages 6-8: 11:00AM-11:45AM; Ages 9-12: 12:00PM-12:45PM.





