TADA! Youth Theater Now Streaming Original Musical THE HISTORY MYSTERY

TADA! Youth Theater is presenting its most recent live production via online streaming. TADA!'s original musical production of The History Mystery, the first show of TADA!’s 40th Anniversary season, is available now through January 26, 2025 for your viewing pleasure at home (or anywhere you like)!



This 50-minute musical is performed by a diverse cast of talented young actors, ages 8-18, and recommended for children, ages 3 and up. Tickets cost $10 for two views of both versions of the show.



An original musical time travel adventure! Three history-hating teens travel back in time in this hit TADA! Original Musical, The History Mystery, where they meet suffragettes, along with young Benjamin Franklin, Martin Luther King Jr., Eleanor Roosevelt, and more!



Performances took place at TADA! Theater from October 19 through November 17, 2024 and were presented by talented members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET). The young actors showcase the rich diversity of New York City. They come from various neighborhoods and boroughs of New York City, encompassing different economic, racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, as well as diverse abilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.



TADA! Youth Theater’s original production of The History Mystery has a book by Janine Nina Trevens, TADA! Youth Theater Executive and Producing Artistic Director, with music by Eric Rockwell and lyrics by Margaret Rose. The production is directed by Janine Nina Trevens and choreographed by Kim Grier-Martinez, with music direction by Emmanuel Vidales and Lucas Colon, set design by Joel Sherry, lighting design by Bryan Ealey, and costume design by L.A. Clevenson.



