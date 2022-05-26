Sundog Theatre to Present George Orwell's 1984

Sundog Theatre will present George Orwell's "1984", adapted by Robert Owens, Wilton E. Hall Jr., and William A. Miles Jr., June 17-26.

Performances will take place at Wagner College Stage One (610 Howard Ave. Staten Island, NY 10301) on the following dates:

Friday, June 17, 2022

8:00 pm

Saturday, June 18, 2022

8:00 pm

Sunday, June 19, 2022

3:00 pm

Friday, June 24, 2022

8:00 pm

Saturday, June 25, 2022

8:00 pm

Sunday, June 26, 2022

3:00 pm

Get Tickets: https://sundogtheatre.org/production/1984/

Tickets can also be purchased at box office.