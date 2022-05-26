Sundog Theatre to Present George Orwell's 1984
Performances will take place at Wagner College Stage One.
Sundog Theatre will present George Orwell's "1984", adapted by Robert Owens, Wilton E. Hall Jr., and William A. Miles Jr., June 17-26.
Performances will take place at Wagner College Stage One (610 Howard Ave. Staten Island, NY 10301) on the following dates:
Friday, June 17, 2022
8:00 pm
Saturday, June 18, 2022
8:00 pm
Sunday, June 19, 2022
3:00 pm
Friday, June 24, 2022
8:00 pm
Saturday, June 25, 2022
8:00 pm
Sunday, June 26, 2022
3:00 pm
Get Tickets: https://sundogtheatre.org/production/1984/
Tickets can also be purchased at box office.