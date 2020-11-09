Steve Budd Returns In New Solo Show WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT SEX

Tune in on Monday, November 16 at 7:00pm ET and on Tuesday, November 17 at 2pm and 10pm ET.

CreateTheater's Monday Night Reading Series and Ladies Who Launch Theatricals will present WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT SEX, written and performed by Steve Budd and produced by Susan L. Cohen. The free performance will be hosted over the CreateTheater Zoom platform on Monday, November 16 at 7:00pm ET and on Tuesday, November 17 at 2pm and 10pm ET.

In his new solo show WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT SEX, Steve Budd wondered what other people knew about sex that he didn't. So he asked them. Meet a gay man, a polyamorous woman, a trans man, and an octogenarian, and take a wild tour of their stories and secrets-and Steve's. Satisfy your voyeuristic tendencies about what other people do between the sheets. And check out the newest mashup of personal storytelling and verbatim theater from an award-winning solo performer who "sparkles with manic and irrepressible charm" (Theatrius).

WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT SEX is presented by CreateTheater and Ladies Who Launch Theatricals, written and performed by Steve Budd and produced by Susan L. Cohen. The show is directed by Mark Kenward, developed by David Ford, and adapted for Zoom by Steve Budd.

Steve Budd is an actor, writer, storyteller, standup comic and solo performer living in Oakland, CA.

CreateTheater's Monday Night Reading Series is produced by Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg Cate Cammarata, founder of CreateTheater.com, an online community dedicated to developing new plays and musicals.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monday-night-reading-series-what-they-said-about-sex-by-steve-budd-tickets-128450529993

