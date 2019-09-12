Stageworks Names Sara Skolnick Vice President of Production

Theatrical developer Stageworks Productions names Sara Skolnick as Vice President of Production.

Skolnick most recently served as Executive Producer at Grove Entertainment, working on Grove's full roster of Broadway shows, tours and developmental projects. Before joining Grove, she served as Vice President of Production and Director of Development at Broadway Across America. Skolnick currently serves, with Tom Casserly, as Director of the Grove/Whitman Commissioning Program, which was launched by Grove Entertainment and Barbara Whitman Productions in 2016, shepherding the eleven new musicals under commission. Her production company, Tanglewood Tree, focuses on the development of new theatrical work.

Skolnick's hiring is a part of the expansion of Stageworks Productions as overseen by producers Sean Cercone and David Abbinanti. The company is currently in development on a slate of titles for commercial production and direct-to-licensing distribution.

"I'm inspired by the ambitious artistic mission of Stageworks Productions as well as the creativity and imagination of the whole team" said Skolnick. "It's so exciting to be joining a company that is so committed to the development of new musicals and plays."

Cercone said "We are thrilled to have someone of Sara's caliber and experience join our team. Stageworks is at such an exciting moment and Sara's contributions will be instrumental in successfully implementing our new work development strategies. She is artist-focused with a proven track record of execution and her creative vision is a wonderful addition to our already stellar team."

For more information about Stageworks Productions, call (866) 639-7529 or email info@stageworkspro.com.





