Staged Readings For Mario Del Cubo's THE SECOND COMING This Weekend At 122CC

Staged readings of new playwright, Mario del Cubo's new play The Second Coming will take place at 122CC in the East Village, this Friday and Saturday (6/28 & 29), at 7:30 pm.

The end of the world is nigh! At least that's what Jenna confesses to Rhett at the end of their first date. On top of that, she believes he's the Second Coming of Christ! Quite an unexpected responsibility for a college Freshman who is only three weeks into school. For now, the world is still intact, but Jenna, Rhett, and their roommates believe the end of time is starting right in their very own NYC dorm. Will their Savior rescue them?

The play explores identity, prejudices, faith, and responsibility through the lens of five college students in 2018. Wrapped in the humor and light-hearted dialogue of Generation Z, it depicts the current fears of the American youth and their journey toward understanding themselves and each other in Trump's America. Thematically diverse, the play hits close for those of us grappling with the responsibility of being the next generation to have control over the direction of our society. It can be about sexual orientation, feminism, racism, existentialism, perception of reality, drugs-depending on which character you lay focus on and most closely empathize with.

Director: Jordan A. Hughes

Producer: Benjamin Kalish

Sound Designer: Harrison Nir

Cast: Amadou Bah, Roxy Arecco, Sabrina Aziz, Mikaël Mittelstadt, Nancy Kimball, Victor Y. Chen

Tickets are Free!

Please visit our Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-second-coming-tickets-63508352191?fbclid=IwAR3VwJFJZQmawUh3sQayRANr71j_rqsNBlYS7ScJPOAcx3emzJ8DKADulHI

150 First Avenue

2nd Floor of 122 CC

New York, NY 10009





