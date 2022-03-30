Staged Reading of SENIOR SWORDPLAY Comes to Episcopal Actors' Guild This Weekend

A staged reading of Senior Swordplay by Kim E. Ruyle will be presented at the Episcopal Actors' Guild, 1 E 29th St, NYC, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 3rd.

In Senior Swordplay, the first date between Maeve, a PhD psychologist, and Rob, a blue-collar welder, turns into a weekend whirlwind of sensuality, conflict, and surprises as this unlikely couple explores attraction, compatibility, and love later in life. Their verbal swordplay slices away layers to reveal the inner lives of these vibrant mature characters. At times amusing, other times painful, their banter takes them to a place they could not have predicted and leads to a stunning conclusion.

Directed by Serena Norr, Senior Swordplay stars Jacqueline Schreiber and John F. Sarno. Kim E. Ruyle is an award-winning playwright based in Wisconsin. His plays, Kalispell and Sliding into Seniorhood, were recently produced in NYC and Pennsylvania.

Admission is FREE. Proof of Covid - 19 vaccination will be required to attend.