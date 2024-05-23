THE CLOWN MONOLOGUE To Perform At Theater For The New City For The Lower East Side Festival Of The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"The Clown Monologue", a 10 minute excerpt from the play "The Devil and The Playwright" by Stefan Diethelm (also known as Steven J. Harris) is performing at Theater for the New City on Sunday, May 26th at 8:26pm as a part of the Lower East Side Festival of the Arts.

The excerpt is directed by Mateo Del Campo, and stars Jomack Miranda, Helen Romeu Coombes and Sean Church-Gonzalez.

Coming off of a successful run at Theater for the New City in 2023, this slightly updated excerpt is being brought to the storied LES Festival of the Arts with a completely new cast and new direction by Mateo Del Campo, who is making his theatre directing debut.

Comments