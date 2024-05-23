UNDERGROUND Comes to New York Theater Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Underground, a captivating musical experience adapted from a 2x Student Emmy-winning short film, is set to grace the Hudson Guild Theater stage during the New York Theater Festival. This powerful narrative, conveyed through soul-stirring spirituals, follows the unwavering faith and determination of an enslaved man as he seeks freedom for his family.

In an era where the truth about Black history faces book banning and classroom challenges, Underground stands as a beacon. While politicians debate our history’s place in educational curricula, artists like DuPont have a unique responsibility to make sure our past is not subject to legislation. Through the universal language of music, particularly the spiritual, we authentically convey the struggles and triumphs of those who paved the way to freedom.

As a short film, Underground won 21 awards in 28 film festivals, including 2 Student Emmys. As a musical play, Underground has already left its mark across four states, including a 29-hour read in NYC with the esteemed Negro Ensemble Company skillfully directed by Tony Award winner Ben Harney in 2016.

The Stellar Cast includes Travis Pratt (America’s Got Talent alum) as Bali, Julius Hollingsworth (Emmy winner) portrays Solomon, Stephanie Adumatioge embodies Dembi, Aubrey Grimes takes on the role of Emala, Ben Jones brings Jacob to life, Monet Dunham graces the stage as Grandmother.

Performance Dates at The Hudson Guild Theater:

June 6: 6:15 PM

June 8: 2:00 PM

June 9: 6:00 PM

Akil DuPont, a seasoned storyteller in both theater and film, boasts an impressive track record. His work has garnered 35 awards across 51 film festivals and his play has been produced in 4 states. His short film, Underground, even received a special screening invitation at US President Abraham Lincoln’s Home Museum, courtesy of the US Department of the Interior. Hailing from Tallahassee, FL. DuPont currently resides in Harlem and serves as a professor at Pace University and the New York Film Academy.

