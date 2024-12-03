Staged Reading of AUGUST WILSON IS RADICAL! OR BODIES! Comes to HB Playwrights Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Conch Shell Productions Inc has announced the staged reading of August Wilson IS RADICAL! OR BODIES!, a new comedy written by Petron B. and directed by Triza Cox. This audacious work will be presented on December 6th & 7th at HB Playwrights Theatre, showcasing a talented ensemble cast.

The students of the Black Theatre Student Association at USM are gearing up for their final showcase of the year. Traditionally, the organization has always featured "A Night of August Wilson Monologues." But this year, Daveed-a passionate and ambitious student-proposes something far more radical: an auction of their bodies to the white students on campus (and maybe the Black students, too).

August Wilson IS RADICAL! OR BODIES! is a biting comedy that satirically explores the intersections of power, performance, race, and art. The play takes a hilarious yet hard-hitting look at the commodification of Black bodies, the limits of tradition, and what it means to be "radical" in a world that resists change.

Creative Team:

Writer: Petron B., a playwright, performer, and arts leader of Bahamian heritage. Petron's accolades include the KCACTF Meritorious Achievement in Directing and the KCACTF ASPIRE John Cauble Award.

Director: Triza Cox, an accomplished producer, director, playwright, and screenwriter with an MFA from the University of Louisville. Triza's directing credits include Macbeth, Julius Caesar, Miss Julie, and Suppressed Desires.

Cast:

Alyssa Carter, a Trinidadian-born actress and graduate of Purchase College's BFA Acting Conservatory ('22).

Joshua W. Josey, an actor, writer, entrepreneur, and current law student integrating artistry with advocacy.

Sandiana Mervil, a Haitian-American singer and actor with dual degrees in Literary Studies and Theatre Performance. She will also appear in the upcoming feature film A Complete Unknown.

Sadi Bimwala, an actor who began his journey at the Lola Louis Performing Arts Center and studied at the William Esper Studio.

