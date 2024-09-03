Stage & Spice Will Present a Reading of 8:46

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage & Spice has announced the virtual reading of 8:46, a compelling new poetic play by award-winning playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson. This special event will take place on September 11, 2024, in commemoration of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11. The reading will feature a dynamic cast of actors from across America, including Diamantina Browdy (Houston), T.M. Pride (Florida), DORIAN (Alabama), Florence Taylor (NYC), and Rebecca Bernstein (Houston). Following the reading, there will be a post-show talkback moderated by Shantez Tolbut from Black Stage Everything where audiences will have the opportunity to engage with the playwright and cast about the themes of the play, the process of bringing these stories to the stage, and the importance of representation in theater.

8:46 delves deep into the collective and individual experiences of marginalized voices whose lives were irrevocably altered on the morning of September 11, 2001. The play skillfully weaves together testimonies, memories, and poetic expressions, creating a theatrical gumbo of voices that reflect the complex realities of race, privilege, and trauma in the aftermath of 9/11. The title, 8:46, serves as a powerful reminder of the exact moment the first plane struck the first tower, marking the beginning of an event that forever changed the world and left deep scars on those whose stories are often left untold.

This unique blend of documentary theatre and choreopoem allows for a multifaceted exploration of these themes, with each character's narrative unfolding through a combination of dialogue, movement, and poetic monologues. This approach echoes the fractured yet enduring spirit of the survivors, providing a raw and honest portrayal of their experiences.

“I always said that I did not want to write a play about 9/11. And here we go. 8:46 is more than a play; it's a testament to the voices that were silenced and the stories that were overshadowed in the mainstream narrative of 9/11,” says playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson. “This piece seeks to amplify those voices, offering a space for healing, reflection, and understanding.”

The virtual table reading, taking place on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, aims to be an experience, bringing together a talented ensemble of actors who will breathe life into Wilson's words, engaging audiences in a conversation about the lingering impact of 9/11 on communities of color and the often unrecognized trauma faced by survivors.

Event Details:

Date: September 11, 2024

Time: 8pm EST

Location: Virtual (link to be provided upon registration)

Tickets: https://rb.gy/cuxp8y

