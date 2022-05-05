Stag & Lion Theatre Company Runs HENRY IV Parts I & II At The Trinity Theatre This Weekend Only

Stag & Lion Theatre Company will run William Shakespeare's HENRY IV, both parts I and II, in repertory at The Trinity Theatre this weekend only! The shows will run on alternating nights from May 5th through May 8th at 422 West 57th Street in Manhattan beginning with part one on Thursday at 7pm and closing on the 8th with part two at 3pm.

The country is on fire with rebellion and the King struggles to keep his crown. His troubles are of a personal nature too as his son, the rollicking Prince Hal, proves a constant disappointment. Hal spends most time with his drinking companion, the irascible Sir John Falstaff. Will Hal choose duty over pleasure? A play about fathers and sons --as relevant today as it was 400 years ago.

The productions stars John Ramaine as King Henry IV, Michael DeFilippis as Hal, Joshua Koehn as Sir John Falstaff, with Claire Tyers as Mistress Quickly, John Lichtwalt as Hotspur and Chelsea LeSage as Lady Percy. The show is directed by Joshua Koehn.

The casts also includes Heather Lee Rogers, Nicholas Kennedy, William English, Roland Netzer, Gabe Girson, Devin Romero, Brian Mendoza, Nicholas Kennedy, Jim Grant, Nicholas de Phares, Travis John Martin, Cynthia Johnson, Bryan Raiton, Daniel Coelho, Aurelea, Jason Francescon, Charles Lear, Joe Diez, Chris Browne Valenzuela, Don MeManus, Abishek Ojha and Mikoda Lancaster.

Actor, manager, and director Joshua Koehn discusses the show, stating, "We bring a long lost style back to theatre-- In the old days, before the 20th century, the theatre was vibrant with a life between actor and audience, between their reality and ours."

He continues, "We do not think the audience should be regulated to sitting like good boys and girls in the dark but, to be in our world with us. Our stage is wooden, our amber lights make it glow, and you will be transported back in time to a theatre experience like no other. Laugh at our clowns, get angry at our villains, sigh with our lovers, cry at misfortunes and applaud happy endings."

Tickets available at Stagandliontheatre.com