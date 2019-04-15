St. Bart's Players Presents PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
To launch its 92nd season, the St. Bart's Players, Manhattan's longest-running
community theater, will present Peter and the Starcatcher opening Tuesday, April
30th at The Hudson Guild Theater (441 West 26th Street). A wildly imaginative
adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s bestselling novel, Tony Award-
winning Peter and the Starcatcher (written by Rick Elice with music by Wayne
Barker) is a prequel to the beloved century-old story of Peter Pan. Infused with
charm and fairy-dust whimsy, the play inventively upends how a miserable
orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up.
The St. Bart’s Players are thrilled to have director Brian Feehan at the helm of
this production that bursts with dastardly doings, epic chases, daring escapes
and silly humor. Feehan is an award-winning, long-time director of the Players,
who’s last show with us in 2017, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, was a sold-
out success. Newcomer to the Players, Jeff Ostermueller (who previously toured
with Spring Awakening) provides music direction. This clever and joyous show
will run for seven performances from April 30th - May 5th.
The talented cast, comprised of orphans, pirates and aristocrats features Cory
Candelet as Peter; Rosie Dean as Molly; Kevin Kiniry as Black Stache; Anthony
Obnial as Smee; Craig Evans as Lord Aster; Zach Russo as Alf; Mason Kelso as
Prentiss; Andrew Brown as Ted; Alan Gonzalez as
Grempkin/Mack/Sanchez/Fighting Prawn; Joe Gambino as Mrs. Bumbrake;
Michael Halwagy as Slank/ Hawking Clam and James Neufeld as Captain Scott.
Lauren Conlin, Alex Mogil and Tom Schrank produce the show, and it is stage-
managed by Rachel K. Moll.
Peter and the Starcatcher is a celebration of the power of the theater — sure to
inspire children and adults alike. For tickets (priced at $45, $30, $27 and $20),
please visit www.stbartsplayers.org or call 212-378-0248. For group rates of ten
or more, please call our box office, 212-378-0248.