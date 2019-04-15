St. Bart's Players Presents PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Photo by Kerri Kearse

To launch its 92nd season, the St. Bart's Players, Manhattan's longest-running

community theater, will present Peter and the Starcatcher opening Tuesday, April

30th at The Hudson Guild Theater (441 West 26th Street). A wildly imaginative

adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s bestselling novel, Tony Award-

winning Peter and the Starcatcher (written by Rick Elice with music by Wayne

Barker) is a prequel to the beloved century-old story of Peter Pan. Infused with

charm and fairy-dust whimsy, the play inventively upends how a miserable

orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up.

The St. Bart’s Players are thrilled to have director Brian Feehan at the helm of

this production that bursts with dastardly doings, epic chases, daring escapes

and silly humor. Feehan is an award-winning, long-time director of the Players,

who’s last show with us in 2017, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, was a sold-

out success. Newcomer to the Players, Jeff Ostermueller (who previously toured

with Spring Awakening) provides music direction. This clever and joyous show

will run for seven performances from April 30th - May 5th.

The talented cast, comprised of orphans, pirates and aristocrats features Cory

Candelet as Peter; Rosie Dean as Molly; Kevin Kiniry as Black Stache; Anthony

Obnial as Smee; Craig Evans as Lord Aster; Zach Russo as Alf; Mason Kelso as

Prentiss; Andrew Brown as Ted; Alan Gonzalez as

Grempkin/Mack/Sanchez/Fighting Prawn; Joe Gambino as Mrs. Bumbrake;

Michael Halwagy as Slank/ Hawking Clam and James Neufeld as Captain Scott.

Lauren Conlin, Alex Mogil and Tom Schrank produce the show, and it is stage-

managed by Rachel K. Moll.

Peter and the Starcatcher is a celebration of the power of the theater — sure to

inspire children and adults alike. For tickets (priced at $45, $30, $27 and $20),

please visit www.stbartsplayers.org or call 212-378-0248. For group rates of ten

or more, please call our box office, 212-378-0248.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You