Spotlight: CRIME & PUNISHMENT at Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T

Award-Winning Adaptation of Dostoevsky's CRIME & PUNISHMENT

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Often spoken of as the greatest crime story ever written, it is a tale of murder, motive and redemption that plumbs the depths of the human soul.

For modern audiences, imagine a 19th century Tony Soprano named Raskolnikov who fancies himself above the law – entitled to such an extent that he may decide who is worthy of life and of death. But that all ends when he meets his match in Inspector Porfiry, a master of mind games who is determined to elicit a confession from the ever-more-demented Raskolnikov.

A taut thrilling adaptation that compresses all the tension and pathos of the novel into a powerful 90 minutes of theater that is at once fresh and faithful to the original. Directed by Karen Case Cook.




