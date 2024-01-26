Spotlight: CRIME & PUNISHMENT at Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T

Award-Winning Adaptation of Dostoevsky's CRIME & PUNISHMENT
POPULAR
Often spoken of as the greatest crime story ever written, it is a tale of murder, motive and redemption that plumbs the depths of the human soul.
For modern audiences, imagine a 19th century Tony Soprano named Raskolnikov who fancies himself above the law – entitled to such an extent that he may decide who is worthy of life and of death. But that all ends when he meets his match in Inspector Porfiry, a master of mind games who is determined to elicit a confession from the ever-more-demented Raskolnikov.
A taut thrilling adaptation that compresses all the tension and pathos of the novel into a powerful 90 minutes of theater that is at once fresh and faithful to the original. Directed by Karen Case Cook.
Videos
|POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)
|Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14) PHOTOS
|Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2
Trinity Lower Eastside Lutheran Parish (1/19-1/28)
|Brahms Goes Bananas!
The Kaye Playhouse (1/27-1/28)
|DOO WOP GOLD WITH THE DUPREES
Jeanne Rimsky Theater (6/23-6/23)
|The Museum of Modern Art Presents New Ground: Jacob Samuel and Contemporary Etching
The Museum of Modern Art (10/29-3/16)
|Handel’s Samson
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (5/06-5/06)
|Dessoff Choirs Presents James Whitbourn's "Annelies"
Minnie Petrie Synagogue@Hebrew Union College (4/28-4/28)
|SEA LEGS
Pangea (2/29-3/07)
|Dessoff Choirs Presents Valerie Capers' "Sojourner"
Union Theological Seminary (2/24-2/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You