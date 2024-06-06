Teatro SEA's City Tour Continues With THE CRAZY ADVENTURES OF DON QUIXOTE at The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



During the temporary closure of its Main Theater for a major renovation at The Clemente Center, Teatro SEA has taken the opportunity to perform at some of the most iconic Latino theaters in New York, ending with The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater.

This beloved classic tale is given a modern twist as a bilingual musical suitable for all ages, based on Miguel de Cervantes' classic novel. Book, Music and Lyrics by Radamés Gavé and Manuel Antonio Morán, with Morán also serving as the director. The show has a limited run with 3 performances on June 14th and June 15th.

"At Teatro SEA, we are dedicated to presenting high-quality productions that showcase the richness of Latinx arts and culture, particularly in children's literature and folktales. Don Quixote is a beautiful example of this commitment, and we are excited to share this bilingual musical with our audiences. We hope this show inspires audiences of all ages!"

- Dr. Manuel A. Morán, Artistic Director of Teatro SEA.

This musical features an original score with arrangements by Jaime Lozano (Viva Frida), Musical Direction by Guillermo Vaisman (UN's Choir Director) and stunning puppets crafted by Master Puppeteer Álvaro Ortega Beltrán (Títeres Etcétera) from Spain. Daniel Fetecua (Limón Dance Company) choreographs the production, and the classic Spanish Golden Age costumes are designed by Ingrid Hamster Harris. Miguel Valderrama will design the lights, while John D'Onofrio and Manuel Morán will be responsible for designing the sets.

Teatro SEA is committed to showcasing high-quality productions that promote education and positive values, particularly those rooted in Latiné children's literature, folktales, and art. The theater also fosters cultural exchange between different communities, introducing non-Spanish speaking audiences to Latinx Arts & Culture. Don't miss out on this fantastic production - join us for The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote!

