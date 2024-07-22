Spotlight: BRINGER OF DOOM at The Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joe Thristino's BRINGER OF DOOM makes its Off-Broadway premiere after a powerhouse workshop last year. The landmark Player's Theatre serves as host. With a surprise visit from her estranged mother and her mother’s young lover on tap, Lotte enlists an alcoholic ex-stand-up comedian to brutally “roast” the maligned pair at dinner. As the night ensues, however, even darker ulterior motives come to light and events take a madcap, morbid turn that nobody saw coming.

(WARNING: Profanity, Mature Themes, Drug & Alcohol Use …). Bringer of Doom was a 2022 Finalist for the Ambassador Theatre Group’s Playwright’s Prize.

Production directed by Mark Koenig and featuring Lena Drake, Laura Botsacos, James Andrew Fraser, and David Z. Lanson Photo by Dan Lane Williams The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street, New York City.

Produced by Skimble Skamble Prods., JULY 25 — AUGUST 25 with PREVIEWS: Thursday. July 25 @ 7:00 p.m.; Friday. July 26 @ 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 27 @ 3:00 pm; OPENING: Saturday, July 27 @ 7:00 pm

