Speranza Theatre Company Presents VOTES FOR WOMEN Socially Distanced Performances In Jersey City Parks

Performances are August 21 - 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

Speranza Theatre Company presents Votes for Women, a one-act play written by Jennie Contuzzi. The play is intended for an audience of children and adults, ages six and up. Performances are August 21 - 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

All performances are free and open to the public. All performances have a runtime of 45 minutes, no intermission, at various locations around Jersey City including: Berry Lane Park, Van Vorst Park, The Apple Tree House, Leonard Gordon Park, and Audubon Park. Masks are required for all audience members. Reservations preferred to help assure social distancing. All audiences must bring their own blankets and chairs.

It's 1913, thousands and thousands of women gather in Washington, D.C. They are there to call for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote. While the fight for suffrage has been going on for 60 years, this huge parade, spearheaded by Alice Paul and the National American Woman Suffrage Association, marks the first major national event for the movement.

For a family audience of all ages, this emotional story is told from the perspective of the women who led the charge, and paved the way for the fight for equality.

For more information, or to make a reservation, visit SperanzaTheatreCompany.com. This helps Speranza prepare the audience for social distancing. Masks are required for all audience members.

