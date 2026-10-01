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Special: Songs From My Childhood at The Green Room 42 in New York

The Green Room 42 | October 22, 2026

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Special: Songs From My Childhood at The Green Room 42 in New York

Songs From My Childhood at The Green Room 42

Dates: October 22, 2026

Venue: The Green Room 42 · New York, NY · 570 10th Avenue 10036

Type: Concert/Cabaret  |  Tickets: $19 - $59

Last seen at The Green Room 42 singing Stevie Wonder songs in WonderFULL, and after her well-received Jim Croce tribute show, Lisa Dennett is back and getting nostalgic. Growing up with a wide variety of musical tastes from pop and movie musicals to rap and doowop, she reunites with a time past, choosing to look at the good times through music. Take a trip down memory lane, reminisce, or learn some new-to-you tunes.

Directed by Lina Koutrakos

Daryl Kojak serving as Musical Director
Sean Harkness on guitar. 
Don Kelly on drums. 
Special guest flutist Harry Garcia.

The show will also include ASL interpretation: Candace Davider & Kathleen Taylor

Age recommendation:

all ages

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Special: Songs From My Childhood at The Green Room 42 in New York Image



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