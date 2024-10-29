Special Pre-Election Edition Of LIVING RADIO Announced At FRIGID New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Living Radio returns to FRIGID New York's Under St. Marks Theater on Monday, November 4th at 7 pm with a fresh set of comedic and satirical radio plays to help you unwind before the big day.

Five brand-new radio plays inspired by current events, with each one taking a playful spin on the headlines, but there's a twist... The details are under wraps, and the real fun begins when the conditions are revealed the week before the show. Expect unexpected turns, clever commentary, and perhaps even a nod or two to the season's pre-election buzz.

A talented lineup of playwrights will reimagine the latest headlines into unique and entertaining tales, while a team of actors and directors will bring these stories to life in front of a live audience, creating an atmosphere where anything can happen-just like a vintage radio show.

About Living Radio

Every month, Living Radio remixes current events to imagine what a slightly altered world could look like, with a live presentation at FRIGID New York's UNDER St. Mark's Theater. Five brand-new radio plays, written with inspiration from the news, featuring a rotating cast and creative team, exploring alternate presents. All shows are sound-designed and engineered by producer Robert A. K. Gonyo, and each play is also recorded as a podcast, available for streaming soon after the performance. The results range from the absurdly wacky to the poignantly reflective, from apocalyptic to aspirational-but they're always clever, fun, and inspired. It's the news-only better!

Where and When:

● Location: FRIGID New York's Under St. Marks Theater, 94 St. Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009

● Date & Time: Monday, November 4th at 7 PM

● Tickets: Grab your seats at https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:556/

