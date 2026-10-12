Special: Blue Gum, Brooklyn at Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre in New York
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre | October 9 – 25, 2026
Blue Gum, Brooklyn at Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre
Dates: October 9 – 25, 2026
Venue: Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre · New York, NY · 357 W 36th Street New York, NY 10018 10027
Type: Play | Box office: 2146631041
Blue Gum, Brooklyn is a new play by Laurie Savage.
Blue Gum, Brooklyn is a funny and poignant family drama about the stories we tell ourselves to survive what cannot be changed. Three sisters gather for a family dinner, each at her own crossroads. As long-held tensions play out, secrets surface and the sisters must reckon with a loss that none of them knows quite how to name.
Christine Cartell (Law & Order: SVU, FBI, Manifest, Billions, Orange Is the New Black) as Jean Willow Singer
Kat Donachie (Law & Order: SVU) as Melanie Beatrice Singer
Maya Mills as Dolly Mirabelle Singer
Frances Inés Rodriguez (Fandango for Butterflies and Coyotes (La Jolla Playhouse, PILI), Gold Status (Film - JAI) Coriolanus (La Mama - Brutus), Street Theater (The Flea- CB), FrikiNation ( Here Arts - Yali) as Suzie Diane Cook
Understudies:
Jamie Tincher to cover Jean Willow Singer and Melanie Beatrice Singer
Mel Mattos to Cover Dolly Mirabelle Singer and Suzie Diane Cook
Blue Gum, Brooklyn sits at the table with the memorable family dramas of the last century. The play explores the impossible pull of sisterhood and the insidious cracks that form around things left unspoken.
Age recommendation:
15+
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
"The School For Scandal"
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/08-10/18)
|
54 Below DUELS Volume III: Halloween Edition
54 Below (10/25-10/25)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
|
Finishing School
Hampton Theatre Company (10/15-11/01)
|
Frankenstein
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (10/09-10/31) PHOTOS
|
No nos merecemos soñar
Teatro LATEA (10/28-10/30)
|
Revival: How American Found Its Voice Concert
Marble Collegiate Church (10/18-10/18)
|
Sparks!
Reverie Room (10/21-10/21)
|
The Haunting of Miss Robusta: Second Séance
The Stonewall Inn (10/17-10/21)