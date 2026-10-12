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Special: Blue Gum, Brooklyn at Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre in New York

Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre | October 9 – 25, 2026

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Special: Blue Gum, Brooklyn at Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre in New York

Blue Gum, Brooklyn at Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre

Dates: October 9 – 25, 2026

Venue: Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre · New York, NY · 357 W 36th Street New York, NY 10018 10027

Type: Play  |  Box office: 2146631041

Blue Gum, Brooklyn is a new play by Laurie Savage. 

 

Blue Gum, Brooklyn is a funny and poignant family drama about the stories we tell ourselves to survive what cannot be changed. Three sisters gather for a family dinner, each at her own crossroads. As long-held tensions play out, secrets surface and the sisters must reckon with a loss that none of them knows quite how to name. 

 

Christine Cartell (Law & Order: SVU, FBI, Manifest, Billions, Orange Is the New Black) as Jean Willow Singer

Kat Donachie (Law & Order: SVU)  as Melanie Beatrice Singer

Maya Mills as Dolly Mirabelle Singer

Frances Inés Rodriguez (Fandango for Butterflies and Coyotes (La Jolla Playhouse, PILI), Gold Status (Film - JAI) Coriolanus (La Mama - Brutus), Street Theater (The Flea- CB), FrikiNation ( Here Arts - Yali) as Suzie Diane Cook

 

Understudies:

Jamie Tincher to cover Jean Willow Singer and Melanie Beatrice Singer

Mel Mattos to Cover Dolly Mirabelle Singer and Suzie Diane Cook

 

Blue Gum, Brooklyn sits at the table with the memorable family dramas of the last century. The play explores the impossible pull of sisterhood and the insidious cracks that form around things left unspoken.

 

Age recommendation:

15+

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Blue Gum, Brooklyn
Blue Gum, Brooklyn
10/9 - 10/25/2026


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