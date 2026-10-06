THE PANIC DEFENSE to Open at 30th Street Theater

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The Panic Defense will be staged for twelve performances from November 6–22, 2026, at 30th Street Theater, 259 West 30th Street in Manhattan. Opening night is Friday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m.

What happens when prejudice is reframed as fear—and fear is allowed to influence justice? The Panic Defense, a new docu-drama written and directed by Sam Affoumado, examines the consequences of bias within the American legal system through the stories of four LGBTQ+ individuals. Inspired by documentary theater works such as The Laramie Project and The Exonerated, the play investigates how fear, prejudice, and the pursuit of justice collide.

The Panic Defense exposes how prejudice is weaponized in courtrooms when LGBTQ+ lives are devalued. Through the stories of four individuals whose lives are cut short through violence, this urgent and unflinching play challenges a legal loophole that turns fear into an excuse and justice into a myth. When panic is the defense, justice is on trial.

“I wrote The Panic Defense to give voice to people whose lives were ruthlessly taken and have, too often, been overshadowed by those who killed them,” says Affoumado. “By bringing these voices to the stage, the play asks what happens when prejudice is reframed as fear – and, when panic becomes the defense, who gets justice?”

The cast of eight includes Keith R. Beck, Sean Gordon*, Careem Joy, Jacqueline Keeley*, Robert Maisonett, Jud Meyers*, Juan C. Ortiz, and Fola Walker.

*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. AEA Showcase.

Performances are Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m., plus Monday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Post-show talkbacks will follow performances on Friday, Nov. 13, as well as Friday, Nov. 20 in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance, observed annually to honor transgender and gender-diverse people lost to anti-transgender violence.

General Admission Tickets are $25 (plus service fee).

For more information and tickets, visit: SamAffoumado.com

Direct ticketing link: https://samaffoumado.ludus.com/index.php

The runtime is 90 minutes, no intermission.

Other members of the production team include Lighting Designer: Joan Racho-Jansen; Sound Designer: Sam Affoumado; Projection Designer: Gavin Strawnato; Production Stage Manager: Michael Ghysels; Public Relations: Paul Siebold / Off Off PR.



Photo Credit: the Production

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