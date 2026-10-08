A PART OF THE NOISE to Make World Premiere at Theater for the New City

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Theater for the New City, under Executive Artistic Director Crystal Field, presents the world premiere of A Part of the Noise, a new play by Carl Kline exploring the remarkable life, art and turbulent world of legendary Abstract Expressionist Franz Kline. Directed by Joe John Battista, the production runs October 9-25, 2026 for 12 performances.

Set within the smoke-filled studios, galleries and taverns of 1959 New York, A Part of the Noise follows Kline as he confronts fame, artistic compromise, declining health and the pressure to remain the 'black-and-white painter' the public and art world expect.

At the center of the play is Kline's struggle to move beyond the bold monochromatic style that made him famous. His desire to introduce new color abstractions places him in conflict with influential art dealer Sidney Janis, who understands the commercial power of the established Kline image and fears that changing course could jeopardize the artist's success.

The play also explores Kline's complicated relationship with his wife, Elizabeth Kline, whose own artistic ambitions and emotional struggles unfold alongside his rise to fame.

Surrounding them is the remarkable creative world of postwar New York. Joan Mitchell, Grace Hartigan, David Amram and other artists and personalities move through the story, particularly at the legendary Cedar Tavern, where painters, writers and musicians gathered as New York emerged as the center of the modern art world.

Against this backdrop, a young writer and art critic, Artie Mendelbaum, interviews Kline, setting in motion an unpredictable series of stories, confrontations and revelations touching on art, commerce, friendship, ambition and the price of creative integrity.

A Part of the Noise is ultimately a portrait of an artist determined to live and create without boundaries - even when that freedom comes at an enormous personal cost.

Cast

Ryan Tramont* — Franz Kline

Tony Del Bono — John

Zoë Anastassiou* — Elizabeth Kline & Joan Mitchell

Alexandra Laliberte — Grace Hartigan & Dr. Roberta Fenneman

Skye Themeda Goss — Annie

Mike Meth* — Sidney Janis & Dr. Marsh

Alex Elmaleh* — Artie Mendelbaum

Michael John Gross — David Amram

Claudio Pacioco — Classical Guitarist

Olivia J. Talian — Barback

*Actors appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association without the benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

Performance Information

October 8-25, 2026

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM

Sunday matinees at 3:00 PM

12 performances

Theater for the New City - Johnson Theater

155 First Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Tickets: $20; Students & Seniors $15

Running Time: 2 hours with intermission

A Part of the Noise is written by Carl Kline, directed by Joe John Battista, and presented by Crystal Field, Executive Artistic Director, and Theater for the New City.

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