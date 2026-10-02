CLASS Will Make NYC Premiere, Launching Ear Out Playhouse
The production will take place upstairs at the landmark 326 Spring Street venue, opening its space to the public for the first time in over 200 years.
Ear Out Playhouse has announced the New York City premiere of Charles Evered's CLASS, directed by Jeffrey Meek, launching the newly founded theater company with its inaugural production. The play will have a limited engagement upstairs at the historic Ear Inn (326 Spring St.), one of New York City's most storied landmarks and a space rarely accessible to the public.
For the first time in the Ear Inn's more than 200-year history, its upstairs will open to the public for a theatrical production, giving audiences unprecedented access to a remarkable piece of New York history. Audiences are encouraged to arrive early to explore the space, take in its history, and experience the landmark before the performance begins.
Performances will run Tuesday, November 10 through Sunday, November 22; doors open at 6:15 p.m. for a 7:00 p.m. performance.
CLASS is a witty, intimate drama about two artists who meet as they question whether their art, and their lives, still have meaning. Elliot, a celebrated but disillusioned acting teacher, meets Sarah, a mysterious young actress searching for something she can no longer name. What begins as a clash of wills becomes an unexpected, deeply personal connection as they challenge each other to risk, tell the truth, and remember why they became artists in the first place. As the boundaries between teacher and student, art and life, desire and devotion begin to blur, CLASS becomes a moving exploration of what happens when two lost souls find, in each other, a reason to keep creating, and perhaps to keep loving.
Ear Out Playhouse has named acclaimed playwright Charles Evered its Playwright in Residence, with the residency running from September 2026 through June 2027. The partnership supports the development and presentation of bold, actor-driven theater, beginning with CLASS.
The production stars Taylor Hennings (FBI:Most Wanted, All Too Well short film) as Sarah and Eric Olsson (Law & Order SVU, Masquerade) as Elliot.
The production features costume design by Gayle Bindman, and lighting design by Henry Mont. Paul Geluso is the sound designer and Chloe Chin is the stage manager. Casting was consulted by Lisa Donadio. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Andrea McArdle's Broadway On Deman
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-10/10) PHOTOS
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Dirty Circus: Variety Show
House of Yes (10/02-10/02) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Dirty Circus: Variety Show
House of Yes (10/03-10/03) VIDEOS
|
Dominant Animals
Teatro LATEA (10/02-10/04) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
|
From America, With Love
28th Street Theatre (10/11-10/11)
|
PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña
Teatro Círculo (9/18-10/04) VIDEOS
|
ShakesBEER
Prospect Bar and Grill (9/19-10/10)