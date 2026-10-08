DRINKING GAMES to Make Off-Off-Broadway Debut
Written and produced by Maddie Monzel, the campy horror-comedy stars June Skodis and features an ensemble cast at the Producers Club Theaters.
Drinking Games, a new play, is set to make its Off-Off Broadway debut at the Producers Club Theaters this October 23rd and 24th.
Written and produced by Maddie Monzel, Drinking Games is a horror/comedy that was first workshopped at Opera America last April.
The show follows an ensemble of young adults struggling to navigate their college experience. However, these students are not your typical friend group. Sophie Lancaster, a filthy rich film major with a taste for drama sees her friends' struggles and decides to capitalize on them. When she gathers the group together for what is supposed to be a laid back party, they wind up trapped in her parents' apartment. The only way out is to play along with Sophie's games and uncover the truth.
Directed by Isabel Gare, Drinking Games is a fun, campy show that pokes fun at the horror genre. At its core, the show emphasizes the importance of friendship and authenticity, while asking greater questions about the entertainment industry at large.
Show times include: October 23rd at 7pm, and October 24th at 2pm and 7pm.
Tickets are available at this link.
For more information, follow @drinkinggames_play on Instagram.
Cast
Sophie: June Skodis
Fiona: Maddie Monzel
Cleo: Helida
Marin: Gia Haven
Jared: Andrew Lee
Ethan: Vincent DeLuca
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Andrea McArdle's Broadway On Deman
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-10/10) PHOTOS
|
"The School For Scandal"
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/08-10/18)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
From America, With Love
28th Street Theatre (10/11-10/11)
|
PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Revival: How American Found Its Voice Concert
Marble Collegiate Church (10/18-10/18)
|
ShakesBEER
Prospect Bar and Grill (9/19-10/10)
|
Sophocles' Electra
Symphony Space (10/11-10/11) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Sparks!
Reverie Room (10/21-10/21)
|
The Haunting of Miss Robusta: Second Séance
The Stonewall Inn (10/17-10/21)