Southern Horror TAKE ME DOWN TO THE LEVEE Comes To The Tank

Performances run October 11th, 15th, 18th, 22nd at 7pm; October 14th and 21st at 3pm.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander Photo 1 Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For New Drama About Sculptor Camille Claudel at American Theatre of Actors Photo 4 Cast Set For New Drama About Sculptor Camille Claudel at American Theatre of Actors

Southern Horror TAKE ME DOWN TO THE LEVEE Comes To The Tank

Southern Horror TAKE ME DOWN TO THE LEVEE Comes To The Tank

Southern twins Wynona and Waylon have always had it rough. Against the backdrop of the North Carolinian bible belt, Wynona's inherited their late father's gun shop after a tragic accident took his life, and Waylon, the town pariah, can't seem to shake the trauma of a year without their father. Then there's the levee, which has also inexplicably gone dry. When the preacher's son takes a fancy to Waylon, the town is stricken with more than just a religious reckoning... not when there are multiple inexplicable disappearances and deaths all tracing back to that levee. The fate of their small town rests in the hands of Wynona... or does it? A new haunt that lurks between the Twilight Saga, Midnight Mass, and a good Stephen King novel, TAKE ME DOWN TO THE LEVEE is a journey through small-town queer politics, chosen families, and the bloodsuckers we fall for.

Samekh Resh (Waylon) and Paola Goyco-Vélez (Wynona) lead the cast, alongside Victor Vazquez (Preston), Jeff Cima (Preacher), Janelle Murray (Priscilla), Alec Gallardo (Sheriff), Zach DePaolo (Jedediah), Carlie Shaw (Polly/Mother), Sam Rodriguez, and Grayson James (Swings). Take Me Down to the Levee is directed by Em Hausmann, with lighting design by Lee Ann Meeks. Presented by Basement Light Productions and Ian McQueen. Playing at The Tank October 11th, 15th, 18th, 22nd at 7pm; October 14th and 21st at 3pm. Tickets can be Click Here.

Riley Elton McCarthy is the artistic director of Basement Light Productions, and critically acclaimed playwright, performer, and producer. "The most original voice in horror since Mike Flanagan" (Rory Ford, The Scotsman), Riley writes scary plays for all those queer insomniacs who love everything that goes bump in the night. Riley's writing has been seen and published internationally, spanning from Edinburgh, London, Denmark, and beyond, and their magnum opus, IVORIES, is available for purchase at The Drama Book Shop after being published by NextStage Press. Their production of IVORIES at 59E59 and Edinburgh Fringe was nominated for an Off-Fest Award, long-listed for the Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence, and received critical acclaim for creating strides in representation for queer storytelling.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
HOYT ST Comes To New York Theater Festival Photo
HOYT ST Comes To New York Theater Festival

Francesca Bolam's heartbreakingly beautiful story - Hoyt St - is set to run at Teatro Latea in NYC after selling out debut show at Theatre Row in June. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Purple Light Productions Seeks 15-Minute Excerpts of Theatrical Pieces For Inaugural Night Photo
Purple Light Productions Seeks 15-Minute Excerpts of Theatrical Pieces For Inaugural Night of New Works, SWATCH

Purple Light Productions is seeking 15-minute excerpts of full-length theatrical pieces for their inaugural night of samples from rising theatrical works and artists, SWATCH, to be performed in New York City this December. Learn more about how to submit here!

3
THE HOLYLANDERS Now Running at Theater at the 14th Street Y Through Mid October Photo
THE HOLYLANDERS Now Running at Theater at the 14th Street Y Through Mid October

Get ready to laugh with 'Holylanders,' a hilarious hit comedy by Moria Zrachia. This outrageously funny play explores the experiences of Israeli Millennials who leave their homeland to pursue the American dream. Limited engagement from September 29th to October 15th, 2023 at Theater at the 14th Street Y. Don't miss out - get your tickets now!

4
One-Woman Play I FEEL THE NEED Sells Out at United Solo Festival Photo
One-Woman Play I FEEL THE NEED Sells Out at United Solo Festival

The award-winning, one-woman play, “I Feel the Need,” written and performed by former navy combat pilot, Loree Draude, and directed by Emmy Award-winner, Beth Bornstein Dunnington, has sold out for the October 13, 2023 performance at the United Solo Festival. Learn more about the play here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (10/13-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brownstone Steps Play Festival
The Theater at Union United Methodist Church (10/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You