Southern Horror TAKE ME DOWN TO THE LEVEE Comes To The Tank

Southern twins Wynona and Waylon have always had it rough. Against the backdrop of the North Carolinian bible belt, Wynona's inherited their late father's gun shop after a tragic accident took his life, and Waylon, the town pariah, can't seem to shake the trauma of a year without their father. Then there's the levee, which has also inexplicably gone dry. When the preacher's son takes a fancy to Waylon, the town is stricken with more than just a religious reckoning... not when there are multiple inexplicable disappearances and deaths all tracing back to that levee. The fate of their small town rests in the hands of Wynona... or does it? A new haunt that lurks between the Twilight Saga, Midnight Mass, and a good Stephen King novel, TAKE ME DOWN TO THE LEVEE is a journey through small-town queer politics, chosen families, and the bloodsuckers we fall for.

Samekh Resh (Waylon) and Paola Goyco-Vélez (Wynona) lead the cast, alongside Victor Vazquez (Preston), Jeff Cima (Preacher), Janelle Murray (Priscilla), Alec Gallardo (Sheriff), Zach DePaolo (Jedediah), Carlie Shaw (Polly/Mother), Sam Rodriguez, and Grayson James (Swings). Take Me Down to the Levee is directed by Em Hausmann, with lighting design by Lee Ann Meeks. Presented by Basement Light Productions and Ian McQueen. Playing at The Tank October 11th, 15th, 18th, 22nd at 7pm; October 14th and 21st at 3pm. Tickets can be Click Here.

Riley Elton McCarthy is the artistic director of Basement Light Productions, and critically acclaimed playwright, performer, and producer. "The most original voice in horror since Mike Flanagan" (Rory Ford, The Scotsman), Riley writes scary plays for all those queer insomniacs who love everything that goes bump in the night. Riley's writing has been seen and published internationally, spanning from Edinburgh, London, Denmark, and beyond, and their magnum opus, IVORIES, is available for purchase at The Drama Book Shop after being published by NextStage Press. Their production of IVORIES at 59E59 and Edinburgh Fringe was nominated for an Off-Fest Award, long-listed for the Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence, and received critical acclaim for creating strides in representation for queer storytelling.