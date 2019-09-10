Soho Playhouse To Debut Henry Naylor's GAMES

SoHo Playhouse presents the American Premiere of Henry Naylor's Games, directed by Darren Lee Cole. It will begin performances on October 10 and open on October 20 running through November 24, 2019, at the Historic SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street).

Games is set in 1936, Berlin. When Jewish athlete Helene Mayer is selected for the Nazis' Olympic Squad, she realizes she is fighting for much more than gold. Based on a true story, 'Games' is a cautionary tale for our times. A multi-award-winning, sell-out success, the show received won the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Award.

"Henry is one of the most successful writers of the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Games is one of his best plays. Games is a powerful play about survival during the toughest of times. Based on a true story of the 1936 Olympic games, this play has so much to say about the world we live in today and I am thrilled to bring this wonderfully written play to the SoHo Playhouse." SoHo Playhouse Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole

Games will star Renita Lewis (Regional: The Virtuous Fall of the Girls from our Lady of Sorrows) and lindsay Ryan (NY: The Battles of Richmond Hill), as well as Jen Sinnen as U/S of both lead roles. Creative team includes Assistant Director, Hayley Procacci, Production Design by Carter Ford, and Jen Sinnen as stage manager.

HENRY NAYLOR (playwright) is a writer, performer, producer, and director. He has written for many award-winning comedy shows including Smith & Jones, The Lenny Henry Show, Dead Ringers, and Alistair McGowan's Big Impression. He was a lead writer on Spitting Image, and, together with his double-act partner Andy Parsons, he starred in nine series of Parsons & Naylor's Pull-Out Sections on BBC Radio 2. He also created, executive produced and directed the multi-award-winning Headcases for ITV1. He has written plays including The Collector (Edinburgh Festival and Arcola Theatre, 2014), Echoes (Edinburgh Festival and Arcola Theatre, 2015) and Angel (Edinburgh Festival, 2016).

Darren Lee Cole (Director) Having influenced Off-Broadway and the theatre industry as a whole for the past 35 years, Darren Lee Cole has built his career around producing groundbreaking works, directing stellar performances, and teaching some of the world's finest actors. Darren truly learned about theatre from the legendary John Houseman and has been inspired through him in his producing, acting, and directing. Darren has produced over 150 productions through Cole Theatricals in New York, Los Angeles, Sweden, Canada, England, Scotland, Costa Rica, and many other states and countries. Darren became Producing Artistic Director of the SoHo Playhouse in 2004 where has produced or directed an additional 50 groundbreaking works that have won many of Off-Broadway's most prominent theatre awards.

THE SOHO PLAYHOUSE is a historic off-Broadway theatre in Soho NYC. Its main stage is a 178 seat proscenium arch theatre. Darren Lee Cole has worked off-Broadway for over 35 years and has been the Producing Artistic Director of the SoHo Playhouse since 2004 where he has presented or directed over 50 ground-breaking works that have won many prominent theatre awards.

Games will play Wednesday - Friday at 7:30 pm; Saturday at 3 pm & 7:30 pm and Sunday at 3 pm. Tickets will be $50 and can be purchased by visiting www.sohoplayhouse.com





